The Best Rap Tunes of the Week: Grilled Cheeze, Vol. 5

King L – “To Live And Die In Chicago”

King L’s “My Hoes They Do Drugs” should have propelled the elder statesman of Drill to stardom last year. The track effectively split the difference between Chicago and “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” and featured Juicy J and Pusha T. And yet, it did not, and so the grind continues. “Live and Die” is a minimal, existential track and a standout from Tony, a new tape out this week.

Bandman Kevo f/ Chief Keef – “Baller In Me (remix)”

The big, weird “Baller In Me” gets a remix with Sosa. Every time I picture Bandman Kevo I picture him leading a marching band. Also he sounds like a cross between Keef and Jeff Spicoli.

Videos by VICE

Zilla f/ 2 Lettaz – “Let Em Breathe”

Alabama indie heroes eviscerating opponents on this shit. Good to hear G-Side back in effect.

Left Brain + Hodgy Beats – “DLX”

I don’t really check for Odd Future that heavy but sometimes the stars align. Hodgy smokes his mom away.

Young Chop – “All I Got”

Chop is rapping now and it’s kind of great. The beat could be a Pixar cartoon theme until the drums come in. Check the video to see our gigantic young hero flex while smoking a hookah, as the kids do these days.

Metro Thuggin – “Cash Talk”

Given the debacle surrounding Young Thug’s career, it’s really scary to see how hard Atlantic wanted to push “Stoner.” Like dude was a bad decision away from ending up on the VMA’s in teashades doing the “Stoner” dance in front of a giant tie-dye canvas. It sucks that he doesn’t have sure footing in the game right now, but at least he has the freedom to make weird, incredible tracks like “Cash Talk.”

Le$ + Cookin Soul f/ Young Roddy – “Bout It”

Le$ is a totally capable rapper who seemed to have hit a way riding the Texas/country rap tunes wave. So it’s great to see him end up with Curren$y’s Jet Life team, home of a lot of chill bros who like to get high and talk about cars. On ACE, Le$ teams up with the appropriately vibey production duo Cookin Soul.

Young Scooter f/ OG Boo Dirty + Lil Lody – “Real Street Nigga”

Scooter has the high floor and low ceiling of pizza. He’s never incredible but he’s always well above-average and you rarely regret listening to him. Also the cover of 80’s Baby is hilarious.

Bankroll Fresh – “Street Blessing”

I’m a sucker for short hook-free southern rap songs with beats that switch up in cool ways.

Young Thug + Freddie Gibbs + A$AP Ferg – “Olde English”

Produced by Salva and Nick Hook and released on Mass Appeal’s new Nas-affiliated label, this is the platonic ideal of a rap song in 2014. Thugger murders everyone because he says “my jewelry gold like the tokens at Chuckie Cheese.”

Bobby Shmurda – “Hot Nigga”

Couldn’t really leave this one off. I swear to God all I do is cash out.

Follow Skinny on Twitter – @skinny412