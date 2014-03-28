100s Spit X-rated Bedroom Stories That Sound like Purple

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

To paraphrase our Noisey US counterparts – a place exists called The Mothership. It’s a hyper-reality from which all funky things emerge, occasionally descending upon mere mortals to infect them with the soul and spirit of The Funk.

George Clinton piloted it, Andre 3000 and Big Boi were abducted by it at some point in the mid-90s, and now, in 2014, 100s is the captain. His latest EP, titled IVRY, is all purple everything; sounding like a bubble bath in the back of a lilac Cadillac chauffeured by a fur-coated gentleman driving to an extra-terresestial strip-club in Jupiter.

Listen to IVRY

