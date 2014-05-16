Fatima’s “Do Better” is Totally Ok to Play at a Family BBQ

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

This track by Fatima dropped 17 days ago but fuck it; the sun is shining and it’s the perfect time to share with everyone that is counting down the minutes till they can leave work. Produced by and written alongside Floating Points – AKA the dude who helps run Eglo Records and makes everything sound delectable – it’s the ideal let’s-just-stay-in-and-get-four-bottles-of-wine soundtrack. The sort of thing that is almost embarassingly jazzy but just cool enough that your friends won’t think you’re a soft dickhead if you switch in your iPod and put it on.

Videos by VICE

“Do Better” is taken from Fatima’s debut album which is out this week on Eglo.

Follow Ryan on Twitter: @RyanBassil

Previously:

Vic Mensa’s “Down on my Luck” Will Help Send his Career Skyward …