M-Phazes Has Remixed a One-Hit Wonder and It’s Actually Good

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

Jane Child’s 1990 one-hit wonder “Don’t Wana Fall In Love” is one of those songs that manages to transcend time and place. Even if you can’t remember hearing it before, the cotton-candy synths and hairspray-vocals are instinctively familiar; the sort of sound that has trickled into your ear canal from birth via daytime radio, the playlist in Asda, the DJ at your second-cousin’s wedding, and the GTA Vice City soundtrack.

Videos by VICE

Fourteen years since its original release, it’s received a remix which is also brilliant. Made by M-Phazes as part of a project called Camden Arc, the song has been put through some sort of bendy flux-capacitor. It sounds like a Casio PT-1 drifting through a Tokyo carpark. It manages the semantically impossible: making a perfect song even more perfect.

Fatima’s “Do Better” is Totally Ok to Play at a Family BBQ