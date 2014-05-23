Happy Friday, a new J Dilla Track has been put on Soundcloud!

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

J Dilla is one of the best hip-hop producers to have ever lived and if you don’t believe me, you’ve never listened to Donuts properly. Dude is responsible for some of the best cuts in existence, has inspired every modern rap artist worth mentioning and today, a new, unheard track, was posted on Soundcloud.

It’s called “The Doe” and is taken from Give ‘Em What They Want EP – six tracks produced in 2001-2002 by J Dilla and Supa Dave West (Pay Jay Productions).

