Serious Thugs Make Post-Ringtone Music That Sounds Refreshing

The internet isn’t a competition that can be “won” or a shop that can be “shut down”, it’s just really big. Thousands of songs are uploaded to Soundcloud each day and starting now, we’re going to sort through them and present you with our favourites. This week:

What happened to ringtones? Street-cred once came bundled with a polyphonic tone from Jamster but implement one now and all that will be received is side-eye stink for invading silence.

Videos by VICE

Serious Thugs don’t make music that sounds like a ringtone – but they will rekindle your love for something that you once heard blasting out of your cousin’s Sony Ericsson Walkman. Based in London, their track “Ur Not a Baller” is 100% enhanced by its video which features the best colour co-ordination seen this side of Dipset.

