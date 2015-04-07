Photos of Animals Being Blessed by the Archbishop of LA Before Easter Sunday

Each year on Easter weekend, the Archbishop of Los Angeles leads a procession of animals down Olvera Street, one of the oldest avenues in the city, where he performs the traditional blessing of the animals. It’s a tiny street full of stalls and stores selling traditional Mexican goods; on Saturday it became flooded flooded with dogs, cats, birds, snakes, cows, llamas, goats, and horses, followed by mariachi musicians, women and men in traditional costumes, and, of course, the Archbishop. He blessed a bucket of water, which he then used to individually bless each of the animals by touching them with a large brushed dipped into the bucket.

The tradition celebrates the importance of animals on earth and honors Antonio de Abad, the patron saint of animals. Afterward, there’s a showcase of different dances, including charros performing traditional Mexican horse dancing.

