The Chaotic Fashion GIFs of Luca Mainini

I first discovered 31-year-old collagist Luca Mainini’s art during a late night Tumblr binge. I’ll admit, I was pretty stoned at the time. But no amount of weed would have generated the same potent effect his work had on my brain. The moment I stumbled across his GIFs, my computer screen exploded with body parts, lipstick and pills. These unique fashion images instantly intrigued me.

Luca Mainini has been making kaleidoscopic art for the fashion world for the past three years. He created his first multimedia video instillation for Excelsior Milano in 2012. He’s also made multimedia collages for Givenchy, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino’s most recent fall/winter collection.

After months of being fascinated by the collage art of this mysterious character, I was eager to speak to the man himself and find out whether he was just as insane as his GIFs. I spoke with Mainini a few weeks ago and we chatted about old horror movies, his creepy doll collection, and his infatuation with Dolce & Gabbana.

VICE: How long have you been making GIFs?

Luca Mainini: At first I began creating collages, but in the last few years I’ve evolved to GIFs.

How often do you create GIFs?

Depending on the day, between two and 20 collages.

What magazines do you like to use for reference?

Vogue Italia, Marie Claire, Elle, and Vanity Fair Italia are my favorite. I’ll also go to Milan to the newsstand and choose magazines I like the best right now.

What are your favorite things you look for when cutting from a magazine?

I love girls, so I mainly like to use girls in my work. I like legs, lips, lipstick, high heels, wigs, hair, and dresses.

I notice the faces within your work are usually covered. Is this intentional?

I don’t like heads. I like using lips for the face and cut out random pieces for the body.

What is your process like?

I take the pictures I like from the magazine, make collages on paper, and then scan and import them into the computer. When I create GIFs, I always listen to music. The process is how watching a fashion show makes me feel: “BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!”

What type of music do you listen to when you are making these GIFs?

It all depends on how I feel and can range from Bach to Lady Gaga. I like 90s music a lot. Today, I listened to “King of My Castle” by Chris Brann.

Is there anyone you listen to specifically for inspiration?

Not really music as much as movies. I put on my favorite directors when I want to get inspired.

Who is you favorite director?

David Lynch is my favorite. Patricia Arquette in Lost Highway and that hair – very sexy! I’m also very inspired by Roman Polanski’s films.

What is it about movies that’s so inspiring?

I love the women of Lynch’s movies and am also inspired by the vintage fashion.

Vintage fashion?

Yes. I like to collect vintage 70s dolls and telephones.

Wait, I want to see these dolls. What type are they? Like Barbies?

No, I’ve been collecting Barbies since I was 18 and then moved on to 70s dolls. I like creepy dolls. I have one that is like a Texas Chainsaw Massacre baby. And I have a Twiggy one too.

Do you have names for them?

No, that would be too creepy.

How many dolls and telephones do you have in total?

In my home, I only have five or six – but overall, I have about 20. And I have a collection of about 30 vintage telephones.

So it’s safe to say you’re a 70s person?

Yes, I’m a very 70s person. I like all things 70s – from the way I decorate my apartment to the things I collect and am inspired by – except for 70s dresses.

Clicking your site is like entering into a chaotic world. Is this your intention?

I want to create a BOOM-like effect when people look at my site.

It definitely gives off a powerful feeling. Do you think this reflects your personality at all?

I don’t know, maybe part of my personality. I’m really quiet, not a crazy person like what is seen in my GIFs. But I feel that fashion gives off the same feeling as my site.

Which one of your GIFs best describes your personality?

Not sure, but would have to include wigs, telephones, and pills.

