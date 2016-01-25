The Chemical Brothers and Beck Show the Most Beautiful Body Horror in “Wide Open”

You ever see those awful pictures of a bunch of holes or seeds in someone’s hands? A lot of people can’t deal with that shit, the weird irregular patterns of holes and geometric shapes either in nature or the body (usually photoshopped). If this is you, the new video from The Chemical Brothers and Beck for “Wide Open” might freak you out a little. Thing is though, The Chems clearly didn’t want to freak you out with this video. It shows a woman going through a transformation in her body as she dances across a dingy basement. Soon, each part of her body slowly becomes more see-through and ridden-with different holes, until it envelops her entire body. It’s a sight that’s beautiful and strange, but it captures the emotions and feeling of the song perfectly.