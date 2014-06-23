Check this Heartbreaking Posthumous Video from The Child of Lov and Damon Albarn

The Dutch singer Martjin Teerlinck, better known as The Child of Lov, died in December of last year due to complications from surgery. Before his death, he asked his manager and wife to continue to release his music. Though director Christine Yuan was unaware of Teerlinck’s illness, her clip for the Damon Albarn-featuring “One Day” captures the dual senses of macabre and melancholy that ran through The Child of Lov’s work.

I phoned up his manager Trey Reames to get the story behind her video.

Videos by VICE

Hey Trey. The first release was planned to premiere at The Child of Lov Experience, Martjin’s forthcoming tour. Why did you think it was the right idea to release it anyway?

It is a very honest, beautiful, work of art inspired by the music of The Child of Lov; the public have a right to see it. Martijn asked me and his wife Sarah to keep releasing his work. If you really listen to this song, or to “Fly”, you realise it’s real soul music. Struggle is where the blues came from. This is real – he told his story through music.

Is there a lot more music to expect from Child of Lov?

So much – but we are taking it slow. He made hip-hop beats as Sunpatzer, had a funkband, he did alot. He has already released a track with Reijjie Snow as Sun Patzer and we are working together with Top Notch on an EP with all his favourite Dutch rappers. He and Madlib had plans to work together, Martijn was really excited about that. They exchanged a lot of music. He also had a good relationship with DOOM but I can’t really tell you more about that.

And a book will be released too, right?

Yes – he was a poet and won prizes with that. Lebowksi Publishers contacted us and the plan is to release a book this fall, probably around the same time of the EP release. He was a real artist, he left us a lot of graphic artwork as well. I don’t use the word genius quickly, but Martijn… he was very special. He created loads in a short period of time. He had to.

Thank you, Trey.