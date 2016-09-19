The Song Credits for Frank Ocean’s ‘Blond(e)’ Have Finally Arrived

Blonde is an auditory wonderland of a record but its production credits have been kept obscured in favour of Frank Ocean’s blanket acknowledgements, leaving listeners to piece together who did what on which song. However, as Pitchfork reports, ASCAP’s database has been updated with songwriting credits for each specific song, which looks like the key to that mystery. The credits reveal lots of obvious collaborators: Ocean’s right hand Om’Mas Keith co-wrote a lot of the material, for one, and previous collaborator James Blake had a hand in writing “White Ferrari.” Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell co-wrote and produced “Pink + White” which makes sense give that track’s jazziness. Likewise, Jamie xx and Rostam Batmanglij joined forces for the rock-ish feel of “Ivy.”

On the other hand, some of the samples that have been unearthed are left-field. The interpolation of the Beatles’ “Here, There and Everywhere” on “White Ferrari” stuck out on first listen but the bit-crushed snippet of the band’s 1967 instrumental “Flying” buried in “Seigfried” probably didn’t. Random synth whistles from Todd Rundgren’s “Flamingo” ended up in “Solo” and the early EP version of Gang of Four’s abrasive screed “(Love Like) Anthrax” forms part of “Futura Free.” Of course, this not to forget the Elliott Smith bit in “Seigfried,” too. The heavy use of psychedelic and experimental rock as sample choices is yet another unconventional choice in Ocean’s unconventional music, I guess. Read what’s been shared of the songwriting credits for Blonde below.

1. “Nikes”

Frank Ocean

Om’Mas Keith

Carl Palmer

Harry Palmer

Jeff Palmer

2. “Ivy”

Frank Ocean

Rostam Batmanglij

Om’Mas Keith

Jamie xx

3. “Pink + White”

Frank Ocean

Om’Mas Keith

Tyler, the Creator

Pharrell Williams

4. “Be Yourself”

Frank Ocean

Om’Mas Keith

5. “Solo”

Frank Ocean

Mikey Alfred

Dave Allen

Hugo Burnham

Sage Elsesser

Om’Mas Keith

Jon King

88-Keys

Todd Rundgren

Rho Spearman

6. “Skyline To”

Frank Ocean

Om’Mas Keith

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

7. “Self Control”

(not yet listed)

8. “Good Guy”

(not yet listed)

9. “Nights”

Frank Ocean

Om’Mas Keith

Buddy Ross

Michael Uzowuru

Vegyn

10. “Solo (Reprise)”

(not yet listed)

11. “Pretty Sweet”

Frank Ocean

Om’Mas Keith

12. “Facebook Story”

(not yet listed)

13. “Close to You”

(not yet listed)

14. “White Ferrari”

Frank Ocean

James Blake

Om’Mas Keith

John Lennon

Paul McCartney

15. “Seigfried”

Frank Ocean

George Harrison

Om’Mas Keith

John Lennon

Paul McCartney

Elliott Smith

Ringo Starr

16. “Godspeed”

Frank Ocean

Kim Burrell

Om’Mas Keith

Elliott Smith

17. “Futura Free”

Frank Ocean

Mikey Alfred

Dave Allen

Hugo Burnham

Sage Elsesser

Andy Gill

Om’Mas Keith

Jon King

Phil is mainly here for Rundgren. Follow him on Twitter.

