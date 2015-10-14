The Dahmers’ New Video is a Ghoulish, Giddy Take on Garage

At some point as a kid, you probably obsessed over Scooby Doo. Not the later versions of the show, though, when the animation became annoyingly smooth and uninspiring. We’re talking about the retro version—when the villains would arrive on the scene accompanied by a groovy psychedelic soundtrack and the animation was all comic book-like in that 60s style. Ah, if only we could relive how it felt to grab a bowl of cereal, don our Spiderman PJs and join Scooby and the gang on Saturday mornings! Well, now we can, thanks to The Dahmers’ awesome new video for “Howling”.

The Dahmers are a Bromölla-based band that takes the primitive energy of punk, adds the devil-may-care giddiness of garage and mixes it all together. The video for “Howling” is evidence of that: delightfully campy and spooky like an old cartoon, it follows a werewolf pursuing his victims in stop-motion animation and trippy colors. Spliced with grainy shots of the long-haired dudes from the band just hanging out and playing music, it’s almost an homage to that exhilarating feeling of devouring retro comics and cartoons as a kid. The song itself is a delightful compliment to the vibe of the video: rowdy in energy with a catchy melody at root, we can see this becoming your soundtrack the next time you rent a van, grab some brews and hit the road with your best buds.

Videos by VICE

If you’re into this, stay tuned: The Dahmers are about to release a new EP called Terror on Wheels through Lövely records. They’re also about to hit the road with the following tourdates:

15/10/23 – Överkalix at Punkhuset with Deerstalker

15/10/24 – Luleå at Föreningsgatan 7 with INVSN, Deerstalker, Raring

15/10/31 – Kristianstad at Biljardkompaniet (Releaseparty for Terror on Wheels 7″ EP) with Bastard Grave, The Shaking Nerves, The Heretix

15/11/13 – Linköping at The Crypt with Skogen Brinner

15/11/13 – Göteborg at Jazzhuset with Deadheads

15/11/24 – Uppsala at Cousteau with Sheer Mag