The Destruction of Daraa

In March 2011, Syrian citizens began protesting oppressive government rule in the city of Daraa. Assadi government troops fired on the protesters, resulting in the beginning of the war in Syria.

Three years later, rebels are still in a deadlocked civil war with President Bashar al Assad and his sympathisers that continues to rip the country apart.

Videos by VICE

VICE went to Daraa to seek out where the revolution started, where it continues and where the loss to the people of Syria can be seen on every bombed-out street corner.