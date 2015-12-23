The-Dream Just Dropped ‘IAMSAM,’ an Album of Sam Cooke Covers, in Honor of His Mother

A few things are well-known to long time fans of The-Dream: He has a deep appreciation for music history, one of the formative experiences of his life was losing his mother as a teenager, and his voice is pure magic. So there are few more fitting ways to spend this Christmas season than by listening to an album of Sam Cooke covers The-Dream made in honor of his mother. He noted on Instagram that Sam Cooke was one of her favorite artists and explained the songs were recorded during the sessions for Beyoncé’s 4. The album, just released on Soundcloud under the title and artist moniker IAMSAM, comes on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of Terius Nash’s mother’s death.

“My Mother loved a lot of Artist growing up, but the one we shared the most interest in together was Sam Cooke,” he explained on Instagram, “so Tonight I give him back to her. These songs were originally recording during the making of @beyonce ‘s 4 album in 2010. My mother passed on the 23rd day of December in 1992.”

Videos by VICE

Listen to the full collection below:

