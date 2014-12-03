The Eerie Beauty Of Danish Casinos

​For his latest piece, photographer Lousy Auber set out to capture the vibe of our fair capital’s slot machine dens. Void of gamblers, the cash-guzzling rows of blinking lights seem both alien and alluring. They’re the sort of tableaux which make first year art majors spurt out non-sentences like “surely, a reflection of our capitalist soul” and “a discussion of aesthetics in thread with post-modern notions of ‘beauty’.” Make of it what you like, but here at the office we’re pretty sure Mr. Auber is just super fond of flashy objects.