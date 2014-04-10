Berlin’s Refugees Kicked Themselves Out of Their Own Protest Camp

Towards the end of the negotiations, Kolat focused on the group of so-called Lampedusa refugees, who – in contrast to other asylum seekers – have valid Italian papers, and were promised money payments and accommodation for at least six months. Other groups of refugee activists thought that offer wasn’t enough, and Kolat succeeded in dividing the movement. The original demands – abolition of the residence obligation, abolition of all deportations – faded further and further into the background.

Protests on Oranienplatz have continued, with activists gathering this morning to show their solidarity with the refugees who didn’t take the government deal. But now that half the authorities’ battle has been won, it’s fair to assume that their demands are not going to be heard any time soon.