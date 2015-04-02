Hug Your Nearest and Dearest, The First Trailer for the New Amy Winehouse Documentary Has Just Been Released

Grab a box of tissues and a family-sized bar of chocolate, because the first trailer for the new Amy Winehouse documentary has just been released, and christ alive, it’s a tough watch.

Among the tabloid fodder, Heat Magazine cut-outs, and strangely mice-ridden YouTube footage, AMY looks set to be the first all-encompasing document of Winehouse’s life. In the trailer we see a young Amy talking through the beginning of her journey, free from the trouble that tormented her later years, confessing “I don’t think I’m going to be at all famous. I don’t think I could handle it. I think I would go mad”.

The film’s produced by the BAFTA award-winning team behind Senna, made with archive footage and previously unheard tracks. It’s released in the UK on July 3. Until then why not listen to the saddest piece of music ever recorded:

