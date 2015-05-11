We’re Premiering The Fjords’ New Video and It’s Really God Damn Violent

Considering Norwegian band The Fjords are still establishing themselves as a thing that exists, this music video is probably the biggest possible statement they could make. Accompanied by the pulsating and gospel synth-pop of their moving new single “All In”, the epic and cinematic short is basically a B-movie adaptation of what your nightmares would look like after six days of playing of SNES non-stop.

It’s violent, and by that I mean really god damn violent. There’s rockets flying into faces, dudes running around on fire, bullets going through foreheads, cars exploding, and knives plunging into stomachs. It’s Sam Raimi meets Michael Bay meets Mighty Max via Nordic noir. Not for the faint hearted, but definitely for the open minded.

For such a ballsy visual concept, Petter Vågan from the band and the video directors, Line Klungseth Johansen and Øystein Moe, felt an explanation was justified, so they wrote this joint statement:

“First off, we made the video bonding over our shared nostalgic love for all things 80s. It is where we spent our childhoods, and also formed the onset of the digital age. The music video is ambiguous when it comes to drawing a line between reality and fantasy. Where the fantastical aspect ends and reality takes over, is up to the individual viewer. Thematically you have the smaller, personal story – which is the young kid dealing with his oppressors. On a larger scale, we wanted to shed light on the incredible speed of technological developments, both in online social networks, gaming, TV, etc, and our place in it, as humans. We´re living amidst the biggest social experiment to date, and ethical boundaries can get blurry when we´re in the thick of it.”

We’re premiering the video exclusively on Noisey. Watch below:

“All In” is lifted from The Fjords forthcoming debut album, released 2015 via Propeller Recordings.