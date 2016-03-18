Gentleman of the Year, The Game Compares His Former Friendship with 50 Cent to a Vagina

If you frequent Instagram often enough it’s clear, The Game has a way with words and run-on sentences with seemingly never ending paragraphs. However, it seems the LA rapper has hit a new low—or high—in a recent post about none other than label/beef-mate for the last 10 years, 50 Cent. From what we can gather from his rampant violation of the English language it appears the rapper found himself drunk and nostalgic for the times he and 50 used to be close in popular rap group, G-Unit. But just before ending things on a high note he then compares their friendship to being as “tight as Kehlani’s pussy.” Unsurprisingly, it only gets more stupid from there.

Keeping in line with his newfound positive outlook on life The Game also complimented the quality of 50’s Effen vodka and the magic of Rihanna’s “Work.” Other highlights include being too “RICH/cheap project n***a” to afford TIDAL and thanking fellow gentleman Chris Brown for helping him in a dance battle. But if this sounds too ridiculous to be believed strain your eyes read this mess in the photos below.