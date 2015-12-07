Watch The Game’s Manager Beat Up Stitches



Photo via Instagram

When The Game isn’t caping as #Meatprint Papi and showcasing his huge penis during the day, he’s busy beefing with irrelevant rappers by night. And his newest victim comes in the form of former “hardcore” gangsta rap star Stitches, who shares a name with a Canadian clothing boutique. How did these two end up in a conflict of fists, you ask? Stitches claims he and Game traded what we presume were less than pleasant DMs on Instagram a couple months ago before going on to insult the LA rapper’s kids and promising to beat him up in person. The Game then took the bait and threatened to throw DESE HANDS.

This all came to a head last night as The Game’s… manager—yes, not The Game himself—knocked out the “Brick in Yo Face” rapper outside of a club. And then got tasered by police. Of course, this was all put on Instagram because rappers like dry snitching on themselves to better help any pending physical assault charges.

Watch the accompanying videos of said fight and remind yourself that Game’s a grown ass 36-year-old man still beefing with people and The Documentary 2 would’ve been good with 30 fewer songs on it.

Jabbari Weekes is the Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow him on Twitter.