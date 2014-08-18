This Guy Wants to Help Every Woman Have a Squirting Orgasm

Steve Scrase

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that there’s never been enough in the way of clothing designed specifically for masturbation. There are things you can strap on or insert, sure, but nothing – according to the Google search I just did – that could feasibly pass as a normal item of clothing at, say, a job interview or funeral, while also doubling up as a convenient portable sex aid.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, a man named Steve Scrase has come along to remedy that. His invention, The Glov, is – shockingly – a glove. However, this particular glove allows you to attach a dildo to the palm of your hand to achieve an easier “in and out motion”, as every other “self-penetration device on the market requires the user to hold and operate it in an unnatural and straining way”.

If you want to grab yourself one, they’re on indiegogo.com for around £90. Before I did that myself, I thought I’d have a chat with Steve to get a few more details and, in the process, found out he has big plans to help every woman in the world have a squirting orgasm.

A demonstration of how The Glov works

VICE: Hi Steve. So have you always been interested in lady play?

Steve Scrase: I’ve always been fascinated by human sexuality and how everyone experiences their own bliss in different ways. I’ve been in relationships where women use toys. I’m not that old school guy that goes, “My woman doesn’t need toys, she has me.” Hello! Wakey, wakey, boys. Whatever you can do to make your woman achieve that little bit extra, you better well damn do it.

So take me through what gave you the idea in the first place.

I’m very observational, so I would watch my girlfriend go through the process [with a traditional toy]. It seemed like you had to be a contortionist to be able to hold it. She’d get to the point of arousal and she’d have to stop or slow down to be able to control it. Your body turns into a jellyfish and you have no motor control any more. You’re flopping around.

Right. So it’s the difficulty of using conventional sex toys that’s the problem?

Exactly. Think of all the places you’d use the traditional rabbit or sex toy. If you’re doing it in the shower; if you’re doing it doggy style; if you’re laying on your back; if you’re on your side, it’s awkward, awkward, awkward! That’s when we thought: ‘What if you could use the palm of your hand as a tripod and then use the third three fingers to flex the dildo?’ Second thing I noticed was that the controls are always at the furthest point away from the operator so you have to fumble around. So we put the controls on the back of the glove so now your free hand has access to them without you having to miss a beat.

Was a glove the only thing you could come up with to allow for all that?

Yes, that was the only thing that made logical sense. It’s here to give you that little helping hand – no pun intended.

Do you believe the glove’s a game changer?

The wooden wheel had been around for thousands of years and no one had a problem with it. And then rubber came out. What happened? The wooden wheel went the way of the dinosaur. I’m not saying all sex toys will go the way of the dinosaur, but if things can be faster and you can have an easier ride…

So it’s for lazy women?

You think we’re helping the lazy woman have an orgasm? I guess. But I don’t think that’s a bad thing, do you?

No, not at all. I imagine it’d be good for women with physical health problems, too.

Absolutely. Our doctor told us that she deals with people with both physical and mental disabilities who have the sexual desire but not the physical capability. She said that this would help people who can’t actually hold a sex toy or reach in those areas. It’s an important area and definitely something that we will definitely branch into.

That’s good to hear. The glove looks a bit unsexy, though.

I’ve only had one person that said, “Can you make it a little bit more sexy?” We said, “What would you like us to do? Add some flowers or something?” Just picking the colours alone took us forever. We have some ideas to make it more feminine and sexy in the future. At the end of the day, I think people will be more concerned about their fulfilment than how it looks.

It seems quite big. I’m imagining finger-banging with one of those foam hands.

It’s actually not. It’s a little deceiving from the pictures. The glove is very thin; it’s just like a second skin, and it’s very flexible and snug on the hand. We make different sized devices too, as some women like it wider, narrower, longer. Once we’ve launched, we will have a new attachment every 60 days. They’re all easy to interchange on the fly.

Can you tell me about these attachments?

We have the Clitty-Cat, which is just for the clit, or massaging your nipples or wherever. It gets the blood flowing, as it were. And then there’s another one in the works. If the glove isn’t a home run, this is going to be a home run grand slam. It’s a device specifically designed to give women squirting orgasms. We’ve got to do some more refinements to it, but we think we’ve got a winner. Over 90 percent of women can have a squirting orgasm, and it’s one of the most intense orgasms you can have. It’s something to be seen and experienced. I’ve said this multiple times: I wish I had a vagina. I would trade my penis in for a vagina just to have a squirting orgasm.

Bold. Have you had good feedback on the glove?

People don’t get it right away. You look at it and you’re like, “Hmm.” It might look a little corny in the video. Maybe we shouldn’t have done it. But the response has been really positive. We’ve actually had a great response from the gay community. Imagine you’re a gay man: one hand’s on your Johnson, the other hand you’ve got a dildo and you’re trying to do the whole anal thing. It’s pretty difficult. Now take your hand and imagine you have a dildo on it. Now you’ve got one hand doing your Johnson, the other doing the “backdoor slide”.

All this makes you seem like you’re a pretty selfless guy. Is that why you made the glove?

I believe it is. I really truthfully believe the idea popped into my head because we’re supposed to take this to the next level. We’re using our success as a platform to help touch people – no pun intended – and show them that their sexuality can be fulfilled.

Thanks, Steve.

@hannahrosewens

More sexy stuff:

A Machine Sucked My Dick

The Man Behind the World’s Most Famous Fake Vagina

Can Any of These DIY Sex Toys Make Me Orgasm?