The Golden Age of C&F – Milt Abdjourian’s Vanished Empire of Clothing and Fashion Pornography, 1962–1982

In an era when fetish was still an anthropological term and men’s magazines relied on code words like specialty and mature, a pioneering Armenian pornographer with an unerring instinct for cultural taboos was busy inventing his own daring adult genre. Though his name is no longer mentioned alongside Hefner and Flynt, Milt Abdjourian’s bold, single-minded dedication to fabric, attire, and hyper-specialised contextual perversion lives on in dozens of colorful titles and still-provocative covers.

Abdjourian’s tireless pursuit of niche and previously unconsidered fetishes often resulted in titles with no more than a dozen readers.