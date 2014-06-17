The Guy from The Bravery Returns: Listen to The Mercy Beat’s EP

Videos by VICE

Then it took too long for them to release their second record and by the time they did, no one cared, ditto for their third record. THEN Sam co-wrote “She Wolf”—the finest pop smash Shakira’s ever thrust to—and in doing so he blew everyone’s minds. HOW WAS THIS MELODY MADNESS TRAPPED WITHIN YOU SAM? Such an incredible piece of pop mastery. 103 million views and counting, yeah girl!

Anyway, Sam is back with a new outfit called The Mercy Beat. Two tracks have already hit, but above is the premiere for “Fool for a Fool,” which is bleached out and falsetto fabulous. No idea what Sam’s singing, but there’s an 80s yacht-rock vibe and as Eric put it—”It’s got a nice groove to it; I’d make out to this”—which sounds pretty ideal to me.

The Mercy Beat’s eponymous EP will be released 6.17 via French indie OSKAR Recordings.

