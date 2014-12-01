The Hangover News

Welcome Resignations

​ DARREN WILSON QUIT THE FERGUSON POLICE FORCE

​Michael Brown’s killer cited “the safety of other police officers”

Kids standing over the memorial to Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. (Photo by Alice Speri, courtesy of VICE News)

Darren Wilson, the police officer who shot and killed unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown, said he was standing down from the Ferguson police force on Saturday.

In his parting letter, he wrote: “It is my hope that my resignation will allow the community to heal,” adding that he couldn’t “put the residents and police officers of the city of Ferguson at risk” by maintaining his position.

Last Monday a grand jury found Wilson innocent of committing any crime in killing Brown, sparking mass protests and riots in Ferguson and other cities across the US.

Following the riots, Wilson told a local newspaper that leaving his job was the “hardest thing” he’s ever had to do.

That said, things clearly aren’t as bad as they could be: he wasn’t punished for killing an unarmed teenager and is expected to receive a payout from the city, with a source telling the Guardian that he may resort to legal action if a sum is not agreed.



​Healthcare Funding

OSBORNE COMMITTED TO SPENDING AN EXTRA £2 BILLION ON THE NHS

​ He said he could do so because the economy is strong



George Osborne confirmed that he plans to spend an extra £2 billion on the NHS.

The chancellor told the BBC that he could make this promise because “we have a strong economy”, adding: ” This is a down-payment on the NHS’s own long-term plan.”

That long-term plan was put together by NHS bosses, who called for more funding to be able to deal with unprecedented pressure on the NHS budget.

Labour accused Osborne of making promises he couldn’t keep, before Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls said he would spend an extra £2.5 billion above the Tory’s number, saying the NHS is in “real crisis”.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will make a speech today to explain where all this extra money is coming from.

​

​Leaving London

​YOUNG LONDONERS ARE LEAVING THE CAPITAL IN RECORD NUMBERS

​Why? Mostly because it’s incredibly fucking expensive

A young person engaging with London (Photo by Jamie Lee Curtis Taete)

Londoners in their thirties are increasingly moving out of the capital, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

Figures from the National Office of Statistics showed that, overall last year, 58,000 30-year-olds left London, up 10 percent on the figures from 2010.

The largest number chose to move to Birmingham, followed by Bristol, Manchester, Nottingham and Oxford.

House prices in the capital have increased 19 percent over the past year alone, which is most likely why so many people are fucking off elsewhere.

I mean, with an average house in London now costing £402,000 – compared to £133,000 in Birmingham and £217,000 in Bristol – wouldn’t you?



​Afghani Instability

​KABUL’S POLICE CHIEF RESIGNED

​Following a growing level of militant violence against foreigners

Kabul’s police chief, General Zahir Zahir, resigned on Sunday following the killing of three South Africans and an Afghani on Saturday, and other attacks against foreigners over the past week.

A South African father running an NGO and his two teenage children were killed in an attack on Saturday in Kabul following a week of Taliban attacks against foreign guesthouses, embassies, US troops and Afghani parliamentarians.

Nato and US forces are preparing to pull-out of the country at the end of the year.



​Human Endurance

​A MAN LIFTED AN 80KG LOAD WITH HIS TESTICLES

​Then swung it around a bit



This weekend, a man lifted 80kg of bricks with his testicles and swung the weight back and forth 320 times.

Chinese kung fu master Zhao Zhenhua, 48, looked incredibly chill while going about the task.

Eyewitness Shaiming Liao said, ” I would say it was an eye-watering display. I counted over 300 swings of his hips and he didn’t seem to be in any difficulty as he lowered it down.”

Mr Zhenhua mastered the swinging after years of practicing Xi Sui Jing kung fu, so if this is something you’re interested in trying, I guess look up your nearest instructor and start preparing.