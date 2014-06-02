The Hangover News

Corruption Repercussion

FIFA ARE CONSIDERING A REVOTE FOR THE 2022 WORLD CUP

A bunch of officials were allegedly bribed by a Qatari administrator



A planned stadium for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Videos by VICE

(via)

The Sunday Times has alleged that a Qatari former Fifa official bribed senior football officials to gain support for Qatar’s bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

Awaiting the results of a semi-independent inquiry into the 2018 and 2022 bidding races, other senior football officials – presumably not the alleged bribe-receivers – are reportedly now seriously considering the repercussions should they decide to order a revote to find a new host for the 2022 tournament.

The accused former Fifa official, Mohamed bin Hammam, allegedly paid £3 million in bribes, but the Qatar 2022 organising committee insist that he had nothing to do with their bid.

Jim Boyce, the British Fifa vice-president, said he would have “absolutely no problem” if a new vote was recommended in light of any proven wrongdoing.



Odd Decisions

THE UN WAS CRITICISED FOR APPOINTING AN ‘ANTI-GAY’ MINISTER

Uganda’s Sam Kutesa is set to become president of the UN General Assembly



Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa with British Foreign Secretary William Hague (Photo via)

(via)

The UN is facing criticism after appointing an “anti-gay” minister to a top human rights job.

Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa will become president of the UN General Assembly in June, four months after his country introduced harsh anti-gay laws.

Rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has called on the British government to intervene, and New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand said: “It would be disturbing to see the foreign minister of a country that passed an unjust, harsh and discriminatory law based on sexual orientation preside over the UN General Assembly.”

An online petition has been launched to ban Kutesa from the US, therefore preventing him from taking up his presidency, with the organiser writing that Kutesa represents “the very antithesis of what the UN is supposed to embody globally – peace, security and human rights for everyone”.

When asked about the petition, Kutesa said: “I’m not bothered by that, because it’s incorrect. It’s a lie.”



Kick It Out

ASDA SOLD WEARABLE ENGLAND FLAGS THAT LOOK LIKE KKK ROBES

It’s the follow-up to last year’s “mental patient fancy dress” costume

(via)

Asda released wearable England flags that look a lot like Ku Klux Klan robes, then acted like it was NBD.

After people tweeted photos of the hooded St George’s Cross, Asda told press it had no plans to withdraw the flags, and a company spokeswoman said: “It’s simply a flag with a hood – nothing more, nothing less […] You never know what the British weather will bring; we want customers to get behind the team without getting wet.”

While their intentions are clearly noble, some customers don’t seem to like the idea of a large supermarket chain selling items that bring up thoughts of racist hate crimes.

It took a couple of days for the company to realise that this might be an issue, and when they did a spokeswoman said: “Managers of individual supermarkets can decide not to stock the flag if they have concerns or receive complaints from customers.”

Last year Asda had to pay £25,000 to mental health charity Mind after advertising a “mental patient fancy dress costume” – a blood-spattered straitjacket worn by a model holding a machete.



Bovine Botherers

A COW SHIT FETISHIST WAS JAILED

He set fire to a farm after the owners removed their slurry to deter him



(Photo via)

(via)

A man with a fetish for cow shit has been jailed after threatening to kill a family who tried to stop him from targeting their farm.

David Truscott, a 44-year-old from Cornwall, targeted the farm for eight years, starting out by stealing cow pats, then escalating to the point where he’d regularly enter the farm and roll around naked – and perform a “sex act” – in the slurry.

After the owners erected bollards and removed the slurry from their farm in an effort to deter him, Truscott decided to take his revenge by repeatedly setting fire to their shed, tractor, enclosures and hay.

Truscott has already been jailed three times for his actions on the farm, but this time the judge sentenced him to five years in jail and imposed a restraining order to keep him away from the farm.