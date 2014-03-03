The Hangover News

Horrible Tragedies

A GANG OF KNIFE-MEN TERRORISED A CHINESE TRAIN STATION

At least 29 people are confirmed dead

An attack by knife-wielding men at a train station in Kunming, south-west China left at least 29 dead and around 130 injured.

Witnesses say the men stabbed people at random, in what authorities are calling a “premeditated, violent attack”.

Officials say evidence implicates militants from the region of Xinjiang – an area that’s home to the Muslim Uighur minority group, which has a long history of discord with Chinese authorities – but this hasn’t yet been verified.

Four suspects were shot dead, another arrested and the rest are being searched for.

President Xi Jinping called for “all out efforts” to investigate the attack.



Diplomatic Beefs

BRITAIN HAVE PULLED OUT OF THE G8 PREPARATORY TALKS

The government aren’t happy about Russia muscling in on Ukraine

(Photo via)

The UK has pulled out of preparatory talks for the G8 summit as a reaction to Russia sending troops to the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

The decision to not take part in this year’s summit in Sochi was announced as William Hague flew out to Kiev to meet with Ukraine’s new leaders.

Hague has said he will reiterate the UK’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, and a Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister remains gravely concerned about events in Ukraine and is determined to pursue all avenues to reduce tensions and de-escalate a very dangerous situation.”

As well as remaining gravely concerned, David Cameron announced that no British ministers would now be attending the Paralympic Games in Sochi.

In other G8 news, US Secretary of State John Kerry warned that Russia could be expelled from the forum unless Vladimir Putin stops his “incredible act of aggression” and removes troops from Ukraine.



Rohingya Persecutions

MEDECINS SANS FRONTIERES AREN’T ALLOWED TO WORK IN RAKHINE STATE

The Burmese government ordered them to close their clinics in the strife-torn region

(Photo courtesy of Save the Rohingya)

The Burmese government have allowed Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to resume work in parts of the country, but not in the state of Rakhine.

The region is home to Burma’s heavily persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority, who – without MSF – have very little access to healthcare.

It is unknown why the Burmese government ordered the medical charity to close their clinics last week, but they have been accused before of being compliant in the “ethnic cleansing” of the Rohingya community.

After they were told they could resume their work, MSF released a statement that read: “While MSF is encouraged by this and will resume these activities for now, MSF remains extremely concerned about the fate of tens of thousands of vulnerable people in Rakhine state who face a humanitarian medical crisis. All MSF services are provided based on medical need only, regardless of ethnicity, religion or any other factor.”



Good Guy Scotland

SCOTLAND VOWED TO OFFER ASYLUM TO PERSECUTED GAY UGANDANS

And the Minister for External Affairs has urged William Hague to do the same

A gay rights parade in Uganda (Photo by Rachel Adams)

Scotland is set to offer asylum to LGBT Ugandans facing persecution because of the country’s oppressive new anti-gay laws.

Scottish Minister For External Affairs, Humza Yousaf, has also written to UK Foreign Secretary William Hague, urging him to “offer asylum to any Ugandans who feels threatened or persecuted by the legislation”.

Last week, Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni signed a bill that includes the introduction of life imprisonment for anyone convicted of being gay.

A day after the law was introduced, a Ugandan newspaper released a list of the country’s “200 top homosexuals”, in which it outed some people who hadn’t publicly identified as gay.

Yousaf’s announcement comes after international outcry about the legislation, as well as concern about the welcoming of countries with anti-gay laws to this year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.