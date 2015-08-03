The Hangover News

Labour Lefties

CORBYN GOT THE MOST CONSTITUENCY LABOUR PARTY NOMINATIONS

The left-winger received the backing of 152 constituency parties

Jeremy Corbyn

The left-wing MP Jeremy Corbyn has received the most backing from constituency Labour parties, cementing his place as the front-runner in the Labour leadership race.

152 constituencies have declared their support to Corbyn, urging their members to vote for him, compared to 111 for Andy Burnham, 106 for Yvette Cooper and 18 for Liz Kendall.

The nominations have no direct impact on the vote, but do give a sense of the views of active party members nationwide.

Corbyn also has the backing of the UK’s two major trade unions, Unite and Unison, and most betting websites tip him as likely winner of the leadership race.



Migration Matters

THE CoE ATTACKED CAMERON’S ‘TOXIC’ MIGRANT LANGUAGE

The bishop of Dover asked the PM to “rediscover what it is to be human”

Photo courtesy of DFID

On Thursday, David Cameron described migrants trying to reach Britain from northern France as a “swarm”.



This weekend, the Church of England has attacked David Cameron’s “unhelpful” rhetoric around the migrant crisis in northern France, saying that he needed to “rediscover what it is to be human”.

The bishop of Dover, with the backing of the Church, said that David Cameron and other politicians were forgetting their humanity when talking about asylum seekers.



MH370

DEBRIS BELIEVED TO BE FROM MH370 WAS FOUND IN THE INDIAN OCEAN

An object thought to be a plane door washed up on the island of Reunion

Messages for MH370 at a book shop in Malaysia

Pieces of debris believed to be from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 were found washed up on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion this weekend.

Search teams discovered a large wing flap from a Boeing 777 washed up on the island’s shore on Wednesday, which has been flown to France for further tests.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared without a trace last March with 239 people on board.



Turkey vs the PKK

TURKISH TROOPS KILLED IN AN APPARENT KURDISH SUICIDE BOMBING

A tractor filled with explosives was driven at a Turkish military police station

Two Turkish soldiers were killed, and 31 wounded, when Kurdish PKK fighters drove a tractor filled with explosives into a police station this weekend, Turkish media said.

The attack happened on Sunday morning in the town of Dogubayazit in the very far east of Turkey, near its border with Iran.

Turkey broke a ceasefire with Kurdish militants last weekend, carrying out hundreds of bombing raids on PKK bases over the last week.



Revenge of the Nerds

‘COOL KIDS’ GROW UP TO BE LOSERS, A STUDY FOUND

Being cool apparently leads to increasingly self-destructive behaviour over time

A cool guy

A study at a US university found that teenagers who tried to act cool and were popular had a higher risk of experiencing problems as adults.

The paper called “Whatever Happened to the Cool Kids”, which looked at 180 teenagers in the US over a decade, found that “cool” teenagers had to find more and more “extreme behaviours to try to appear cool”, often in increasingly self-destructive ways.

“These previously cool teens appeared less competent – socially and otherwise – than their less cool peers by the time they reached young adulthood,” professor Joseph Allen said.