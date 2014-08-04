The Hangover News

Israeli Atrocities

ISRAEL CONTINUED TO SHELL GAZA’S SCHOOLS

Seven were killed and dozens injured when Israeli missiles hit a UN-run school on Sunday

According to eyewitnesses, an Israeli airstrike hit just outside the entrance of a school in Gaza.

The facility in Rafah, to the south of the Gaza strip, is run by the UN Relief and Works Agency, and is a designated shelter where 3,000 displaced Palestinians have been protecting themselves from heavy Israeli bombing.

Israel said that mortars had been fired from near the school and that they had returned fire.

Last week, at least 15 Palestinians were killed when Israel attacked a UN-run school in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp.



Depressing News

AN AMAZONIAN TRIBE MADE CONTACT WITH THE OUTSIDE WORLD

They were forced to seek help after they were attacked by probable cocaine smugglers

Video was released that shows previously uncontacted tribesmen from the Peruvian forest turning up at a village on the border of Brazil at the end of June.

The men took weapons from the village, and researchers say they were seeking help after suffering a deadly attack by drug traffickers.

The tribesmen also caught a respiratory disease after first contact, which can be a killer among isolated tribes that have never encountered the infections before, but have since been cured.

The men who visited the village are believed to be members of one of approximately 75 uncontacted tribes living in the Amazon.



Industrial Explosions

SIXTY-FIVE PEOPLE WERE KILLED IN AN EXPLOSION AT A CHINESE CAR FACTORY

And 120 were injured at the facility, which supplies US carmakers

An explosion at a factory in Jiangsu, an eastern province of China, killed 65 and injured 120.

The facility manufactures wheels for American car companies like General Motors, and the blast was the worst industrial accident in the country for a year.

The Chinese state news agency have said the explosion was due to negligence when a flame was lit in a dust-filled room.



Body Disposal

A MAN’S BODY WAS FOUND A BRISTOL RECYLING CENTRE

It might have been taken from the man’s home, 45 miles away

Workers at a Bristol recycling centre discovered a man’s body in one of the bins on Friday morning.

Police say the body of Matthew Symonds, found at the Biffa depot in Avonmouth, probably came to the centre from Swindon.

The head of the police investigation, Inspector Gareth Bevan, told the Daily Mirror, “The investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances leading to his death. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time.”

The discovery in Avonmouth came a day after workers at a recycling centre in Dublin found a human leg.



Potential Electrocution

SOME RUSSIAN KIDS TURNED THEIR FLAT INTO A SWIMMING POOL

Which is equal parts the best and worst idea ever

Fun is always a lot more fun when there’s the potential danger of electrocution; the Russian teenagers who covered their flat with polyethylene film before filling it with water seem to know exactly that.

Photos of the boys quickly went viral, and despite their ingenuity (it’s pretty hot in Russia at the moment, and they live nowhere near a beach), online killjoys decided to harsh their vibe.

“How exactly do they expect to get rid of all of that water. I hope they have insurance!” proclaimed one commenter. “The water is about half a metre high, which means it is about half a ton for every square metre. I wonder if their neighbours will gather altogether to give them a good lesson?” added another.

It’s unclear whether the boys had permission to fill the room with water, but considering they filled a room with water, it’s safe to assume they didn’t.