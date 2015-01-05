The Hangover News

Sex abuse

BUCKINGHAM PALACE DENIED CLAIMS THAT PRINCE ANDREW HAD SEX WITH AN UNDERAGE “SEX SLAVE”

The allegations came up in a long running US lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire investment banker and convicted paedophile

Buckingham Palace batted away allegations that Prince Andrew had sex with an underage girl against her will this weekend. The claims against the duke came out in a US lawsuit last week.

In the long-running lawsuit, a woman claims that she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire investment banker, convicted paedophile and former friend of the duke. She says that she was loaned out by Epstein to rich and influential men around the world.

Buckingham Palace twice denied the claims this weekend. Saying initially “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors” by the duke was “categorically untrue”. Then on Saturday night they said: “It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with [the woman]. The allegations made are false and without any foundation.”

Ebola

THE CONDITION OF A BRITISH NURSE WITH EBOLA WORSENED

Pauline Cafferkey’s hospital said that she is now in critical condition

A British nurse being treated for Ebola at the Royal Free Hospital in London is in critical condition after her health deteriorated at the end of last week.

Pauline Cafferkey is believed to have been infected with the virus when working with Ebola victims in Sierra Leone for the charity Save the Children. She returned to Britain last Sunday and was diagnosed with Ebola on Monday.

She was given experimental anti-viral drugs and blood transfusions from disease survivors but neither appear to have had an effect.

Cafferkey’s is the second case of Ebola in the UK. Another nurse – William Pooley – recovered from Ebola in September after also being treated at the Royal Free Hospital.

Animal rights

SARAH PALIN GOT IN A ROW WITH PETA BECAUSE HER SON STEPPED ON A DOG

She pointed out that Obama would potentially eat a dog.

Sarah Palin lashed out at the animal rights group Peta on Sunday after they criticised a photo she’d posted of her son standing on the family dog, writing: “Chill. At least Trig didn’t eat the dog.”

She accused Peta of hypocrisy, asking, “Did you go as crazy when your heroic Man-of-Your-Lifetime, Barack Obama, revealed he actually enjoyed eating dead dog meat?”

The Facebook post made on Friday that annoyed Peta read, “May 2015 see every stumbling block turned into a stepping stone on the path forward.”

The Interview

THE US IMPOSED SANCTIONS ON NORTH KOREA FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED CYBER ATTACK

But Pyongyang retaliated saying the US was “groundlessly stirring up bad blood”

The US imposed economic sanctions on North Korean government agencies and senior officials on Friday in retaliation for the country’s alleged involvement in hacking Sony Pictures.

The sanctions were described by the White House as the first phase of US retaliation for North Korea’s alleged role in the hack that lead to the pulling of the Kim Jong-un-baiting film, The Interview. “Today’s actions are driven by our commitment to hold North Korea accountable for its destructive and destabilising conduct,” Treasury secretary Jack Lew said in a statement.

North Korea replied on Sunday, reiterating that it did not have a role in the hack, saying that the US accusations “will only harden its will and resolution to defend the sovereignty of the country”.

Islamic State

ISRAEL SAID THREE PALESTINIANS THEY ARRESTED ARE LINKED TO ISLAMIC STATE

If true, they are the first known Islamic State linked militants operating in the Palestine

Islamic State fighters in Iraq

The Israeli internal security service Shin Bet said on Sunday that three Palestinians they’d arrested in November have links to Islamic State. If true, the arrested Palestinians would be the first known IS linked militants operating in the West Bank.

Shin Bet – Israel’s security service – described the three Palestinians as “identifying with” Islamic State and said that they had planned to attack Israeli soldiers and settlements. Shin Bet also said that it was the first known case of Palestinians having links with Islamic State.