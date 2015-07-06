The Hangover News

Bailout Ballots

GREEKS VOTED ‘NO’ IN A REFERENDUM ON AUSTERITY

Now Brussels has to decide if Greece can remain in the eurozone

Demonstrators at a yes rally in Athens (Photo by Panagiotis Maidis)

In a referendum on Sunday, Greeks voted against accepting further years of austerity in return for more cash from the EU.

Appearing on television, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras applauded “no” voters – who made up 61.3 percent of the tally, against a 38.7 percent “yes” vote – for their “very brave choice”, adding that what the Greek people “want is a Europe of solidarity”.

Ahead of the vote, European officials warned that a “no” would result in Greece’s exit from the euro, but ruling party Syriza claimed this was a bluff; it’s now down to Brussels to decide whether or not to economically abandon the EU member state.

Early signs don’t look good for Greece, with most quoted officials – including Germany’s vice-chancellor and Poland’s prime minister – saying the only choice now is for the country to leave the eurozone.



Islamic State

ISIS CHILD FIGHTERS EXECUTED 25 SYRIAN SOLDIERS

A video showed the shooting taking place in an ancient amphitheatre in Syria

Syrian soldiers lined up at the Palmyra amphitheatre (Screen shot via IS video)

A video released this weekend by social media accounts linked to Islamic State appeared to show IS child soldiers shooting dead 25 Syrian soldiers.

The footage supposedly shows Syrian government soldiers kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs being executed on the stage of the ancient Roman amphitheatre at Palmyra in Syria while hundreds sit watching.

The executioners appear to be children or young teenagers.

IS captured the city of Palmyra in Syria in May and has carried out similar executions in the amphitheatre since.



International Beef

HILLARY CLINTON ACCUSED CHINA OF HACKING US COMPUTERS

Her rhetoric was far stronger than anything Barack Obama has ever said

Hillary Clinton and VP Joe Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo by Mark Stewart via)

US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accused China of trying to “hack into everything that doesn’t move in America” on Saturday.

Speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire she said that the Chinese were stealing commercial secrets and “huge amounts of government information”, adding that the US had to be “fully vigilant” of China’s growing military.

Commentators pointed out that her remarks are far stronger than anything Barack Obama’s administration has said about China.



Massive Washouts

NEO-NAZIS HELD A DEMONSTRATION OUTSIDE DOWNING STREET

But they were completely dwarfed by an anti-fascist counter demonstration

A neo-Nazi protester in London this weekend

English and Polish Neo-Nazis marched in central London this weekend against Jews and what they said was the “Jewification” London.

In the end, only about 20 neo-Nazis showed up to the “anti-Jewification” protest, which was billed to be larger and was meant to take place in Golders Green, but was moved by police to Whitehall.

The counter demonstration made up of antifascists, which was about ten times larger, threw insults at the fascists and tried to block them marching down Whitehall.



People Power

CROWDS CLASHED WITH POLICE AFTER A CANCER PATIENT WAS EVICTED

This was the third time people had tried to stop bailiffs evicting him

Footage from the eviction

More than 150 people clashed with police in Nottingham this weekend, trying to stop bailiffs evicting a cancer patient from his home.

Five people were arrested after trying to prevent bailiffs from removing Tom Crawford and his possessions from his home.

In the recent past, mass crowds have successfully turned out to prevent Mr Crawford from being evicted, but, because of a mass police escort, were unsuccessful in stopping the bailiffs this time.