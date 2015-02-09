The Hangover News

Democracy Under Threat

NIGERIA DELAYED ITS ELECTION BECAUSE OF BOKO HARAM

The country doesn’t have enough troops to protect the polling stations

Nigeria’s electoral commission announced it was postponing the country’s February 14th presidential election until the 28th of March because the Nigerian army, drafted in during elections, is overwhelmed fighting Boko Haram.

The Nigerian army, which has been fighting a Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast of the country, have been used to maintain order during elections after more than 800 people were killed in post-election violence in 2011.

Opposition groups have accused the military of pressuring the electoral commission into delaying the vote to help the sitting president, Goodluck Jonathan, with his election campaign.





World Peace

COLOMBIAN REBELS ASKED MISS UNIVERSE TO HELP THEM OUT

FARC wanted Paulina Vega to aid them in peace talks with the government

This weekend, Colombia’s FARC rebels invited Paulina Vega, the newly-crowned Miss Universe, to participate in their peace negotiations with the Colombian government.

In a statement on their website, they wrote: “We have read with interest your desire to contribute with your good works to reaching peace […] We salute your willingness to travel to Havana, at this time we invite you to make a visit.”

Vega, a business student and model from the northern Colombian city of Barranquilla, said in interviews in the run up to the Miss Universe pageant that she would be willing to attend peace talks between FARC and the government.

The left-wing Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia have been fighting the Colombian government since 1964, when they were set up as the military wing of the Colombian Communist Party.

Defying the Creditors

SYRIZA SAID IT WOULD CONTINUE ITS ANTI-AUSTERITY POLICIES

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was making his first address to the Greek parliament

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (Photo by FrangiscoDer via)

In his first address to parliament on Sunday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced his Syriza-led government would stick to its anti-austerity policies despite a looming default on its debt to international creditors.

Tsipras said that, in spite of Greece’s growing debts, his government would reinstate pension bonuses, end mass layoffs in the civil service, stop a €25 billion (£18.5 billion) sell-off of public infrastructure and raise the minimum wage back to pre-economic crisis levels.

Greece’s bailout loans from Europe are due to end on the 28th of February, which may send the country into a default on its debt.



Jail Breaks

THREE WOMEN TOLD PRISON GUARDS THEY WANTED TO HAVE AN ORGY

Then they drugged the guards and unlocked all the cells

A photo of one of the naked wardens, believed to have been leaked by one of the police officers who found him

Three women dressed in sexy police uniforms entered a Brazilian jail, told the guards they wanted to have an orgy, drugged the guards and opened all the cells.

Twenty-eight prisoners escaped out the front door of the Nova Mutum jail in central Brazil, with some grabbing guns and ammo from the prison caches.

The following morning, police found three naked wardens, drugged and handcuffed, and charged them with “facilitating a jailbreak” and “culpable embezzlement” because of the theft of the weapons.

Investigators say the women arrived at around 3AM and asked to be allowed inside to “chat and drink”, before heading to the staff sleeping quarters and plying the guards with spiked whiskey.

At the time of publishing, eight of the escapees have been apprehended; one was found, wasted, holding one of the stolen guns, and another was caught after stealing and crashing a pick-up truck.