The Hangover News

​Bleak Predictions

​THE WORLD COULD BE HEADING FOR A NEW COLD WAR

​Former Soviet Union Leader Mikhail Gorbachev said that US-Russia tensions over Ukraine could escalate further

Mikhail Gorbachev. Image ​via Wikimedia Commons

(​via)

Videos by VICE

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, said that tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine are putting the world on the brink of a new Cold War.

Speaking on Saturday at an event in Germany marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin wall, the former statesman said, “We must make sure that we get the tensions that have arisen recently under control.”

He accused the West – particularly the US – of “triumphalism” following the collapse of the USSR in 1991, expressing concern over US and European warmongering in the Middle East.

Separatism News

​CATALONIA HELD A VOTE ON INDEPENDENCE

​The Spanish government said the poll was unconstitutional and that it will have no effect

Image via Flickr user JNC Joventut Nacionalista de Catalunya

(​via)​

On Sunday millions of Catalonians were set to vote in an referendum, described as illegal and unconstitutional by Spain’s central government, asking whether Catalonia should be an independent state.

What the vote will achieve is uncertain. Spain’s prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, has described it as illegal and has urged the region to return to “sanity”. Earlier this week the Spanish Constitutional Court demanded called the vote unconstitutional and demanded it be suspended.

Despite a lack of support from the national government, Catalonia’s local government has insisted that the vote go ahead, organising it using volunteers and setting up temporary polling stations.

About half of Catalonians want independence, according to a poll by Catalonia’s Centre for Opinion Studies in 2013.

Missing Students

​PROTESTORS SET FIRE TO GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS IN MEXICO

​They’re furious at the police’s involvement in the recent deaths of 43 students

(​via)

Protestors in the Mexican state of Guerrero sets fire to cars and attacked government buildings – including the president’s palace – in anger directed towards the Mexican state’s involvement in ​the abduction and murder of 43 students six weeks ago.

The protest came after the Mexican attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam said on Friday that, while gang members had admitted to the killings, they had been acting on police orders. Gang members claimed that the police had handed over the students to them.

Karam abruptly ended Friday’s press conference, saying, “Enough, I’m tired,” sparking outrage on social media. Mexicans have seized on his comment, saying they’ve had enough of the government and “enough of fear”.

Over ​100,000 people have died in violence linked to organised crime in Mexico since 2007.

Lewd News

​A MAN WAS ARRESTED FOR STANDING AROUND A UNIVERSITY CAMPUS NAKED WITH A PLASTIC BAG OVER HIS HEAD

​A court in Belfast accused the man of “committing an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature”

Queen’s University Belfast, the scene of the crime. Image ​via Wikimedia Commons

(​via)

A 44-year-old man appeared in a Belfast magistrates court on Saturday, charged with indecent exposure for standing around a Belfast university campus completely naked apart from the plastic bag he’d placed over his head.

Jason Leonard Shaw was arrested on Friday after two women alerted security at Queens University. The prosecuting lawyer said that the two women saw the Shaw “standing in a gateway with a black plastic bag on his head but no clothing from the waist down and his penis out.”

The court heard that Shaw has been previously charged on 19 occasions for indecent exposure.

Gay Animals

​A BULL COULD BE SLAUGHTERED BECAUSE HE ONLY LIKES OTHER BULLS

​He was supposed to breed with fertile cows…

​

A Charolais bull, who may or may not also have eyes for other bulls. Image ​via

(​via)

Benjy, a fine pedigree Charolais bull who lives on a farm in County Mayo, only has eyes for the fellas. And it may be his downfall.

He was – naturally – bought to breed with fertile cattle, but when the cows were examined at a later date, staff found that none had taken his seed. Now, he might be facing the abattoir.

Performance anxiety was thought to be the initial problem – well, would you like cracking one out in public? – but, over time, as his sexual antics were monitored, it transpired he only really wanted one thing: bull balls.

The farmer who owns Benjy told the Irish Daily Mail that slaughter may now be the only option, even though he accepts his sexuality. “The bull is now too old to castrate and turn into a bullock so I will keep him for the factory,” he said. “At first, I didn’t take it seriously that the bull could be gay, but after seeking advice I know this can happen.”

Poor Benjy.



​