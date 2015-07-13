The Hangover News

Drugs

MEXICO’S BIGGEST DRUG LORD ESCAPED FROM PRISON, AGAIN

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who’s on Forbes’ list of billionaires, disappeared from his cell on Saturday

Mexico’s most powerful drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, escaped from the high security Altiplano Federal Prison on Saturday. Guards making routine checks found him missing from his cell, along with a hole that led to a ventilated and lighted tunnel almost a mile long.

Guzman was the head of the Sinaloa cartel, which smuggled billions of dollars of cocaine and other drugs into the United States.

This is the second time Guzman has escaped prison in the last 15 years. In 2001 he fled captivity by hiding in a laundry basket after bribing prison guards.

Genocide

THE SERBIAN PRIME MINISTER WAS ATTACKED BY AN ANGRY MOB AT A BOSNIAN WAR ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Rocks and bottles were thrown at Aleksander Vučić at an event to mark 20 years since 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were massacred by Serbs at Srebrenica

The prime minister of Serbia, Aleksander Vučić, was chased away from an event marking the 20th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre by a large crowd throwing stones and bottles.

Thousands of people turned out to mark the anniversary of the genocide that saw 8,000 Bosnian Muslims murdered by Bosnian Serb forces, backed by Serbia, in 1995.

Vučić is a former Serb ultranationalist who once said Serbia would kill 100 Muslims for every Serb who died in the Bosnian war. He has since attempted to rebrand himself, calling Srebrenica a “horrible crime”.

Massive and Tragic Police Fuck Ups

A WOMAN WHO LAY CLINGING ON FOR LIFE IN A CRASHED CAR FOR THREE DAYS BEFORE POLICE FOUND HER DIED

Police received a call about the crash last Sunday but failed to respond – officers only discovered the car three days later after another report of the crash

(Photo: John Yuill, left, and Lamara Bell)

A woman who lay “conscious” in a crashed car next to her dead boyfriend for three days before being discovered by police, has died from her injuries this weekend.

Lamara Bell and her boyfriend John Yuill were involved in a car crash on the M9 near Stirling last Sunday.

The incident was reported to the police but “for reasons yet to be established” they did not respond – officers only attended the scene of the crash after a further report from the public on Wednesday.

Bell’s family have said that they are “disgusted” at the police’s handling of the incident and an investigation is already underway into the fatal error.

Living the High Life

A BOYBAND SINGER IS “LUCKY TO BE ALIVE” AFTER WEARING 12 LAYERS OF CLOTHING ON A FLIGHT

James McElvar, of Scottish boy band Rewind, fell ill trying to avoid the £45 Ryan extra baggage surcharge

Singer James McElvar, a singer with the Scottish boy band Rewind, fell ill on a flight from Stansted to Glasgow this weekend after wearing 12 layers of clothing to avoid paying a £45 Ryanair baggage fee.

On being told he’d have to pay a surcharge on a bag, McElvar emptied and wore its contents, which included four jumpers, six T-shirts, three pairs of jeans, two jackets and two hats.

Paramedics told McElvar that he was “lucky to be alive” after he collapsed, threw up and had to be given oxygen after overheating.

He has since recovered and is back home in Glasgow.

Familiar Rage in London

ANTI-GENTRIFICATION PROTESTERS CLASHED WITH POLICE IN CAMDEN

Hundreds joined the demonstration

Hundreds of people joined a protest against gentrification in Camden on Saturday night.

The demonstration, organised by Class War, follows the recent closures of popular music venues and pubs in Camden to make way for property development.

Riot cops and a dog unit were brought in after violence erupted between protesters and the police, which led to five arrests.