The Hangover News

Ebola Precautions

ENGLAND’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER SAID EBOLA WILL COME TO THE UK

And emergency services performed an exercise simulating an Ebola outbreak

Footage of the Ebola drills carried out this weekend by UK emergency services

Following the announcement that passengers will be screened for Ebola at Britain’s key airports and stations, both London Mayor Boris Johnson and England’s Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies said the UK should expect to see domestic Ebola cases in the coming months.

Dame Davies said the screenings were “unlikely” to catch many cases, “if any”, and Johnson described the health checks as a “far from perfect solution”.

On Saturday, emergency services and the government took part in an eight-hour exercise simulating an Ebola outbreak.

In one scenario, an actor playing a victim of the virus collapsed in a Newcastle shopping centre and was later placed in an isolation unit in a London hospital.

In the States – where, over the weekend, an unnamed Texan healthcare worker who’d treated the late Ebola victim Thomas Duncan became the first person to catch the virus on US soil – similar measures are being taken, with screenings already underway at New York’s JFK airport.



Massive Fuck Ups

BROOKS NEWMARK IS QUITTING AFTER NEW ‘SEXTING’ REVELATIONS

The Tory MP allegedly sent explicit photos to a second woman

Brooks Newmark (Screen shot via)

Tory MP Brooks Newmark said he is seeking psychiatric help and will stand down at the next election after the Sun on Sunday published new allegations of him sending explicit photographs to a “young mum”.

Newmark resigned as Minister for Civil Society in September after sharing explicit pictures of himself with an undercover Sunday Mirror journalist posing as a young Tory party activist.

In response to the latest claims, Newmark said in the Mail on Sunday that he knew he was “playing with fire” after beginning a “series of flirtations in response to approaches from women on social media”.

“I have traumatised my family and let down my constituents and my colleagues,” he wrote. “Many will regard me as a failure and it is true.”

In a letter to David Cameron outlining his plan to leave Parliament, the 56-year-old said, “I again appeal to the media to respect my family’s privacy and to give me a chance to try to heal the hurt I have caused them.”



Bad News for Democracy

HONG KONG’S LEADER SAID PROTESTS WON’T CHANGE BEIJING’S STANCE

Chief Executive CY Leung warned that police may use force to clear the streets

Pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong (Photo by Michael Grothaus)

According to Hong Kong’s Chief Executive CY Leung, the city’s pro-democracy protesters have an “almost zero chance” of changing Beijing’s position and securing free elections.

The demonstrators, who hope to win full, free and fair elections for the former British colony, have blockaded areas of Hong Kong for over two weeks.

Talking to local channel TVB, Leung said the street protests had “spun out of control”, adding that if the government had to resort to clearing the protest sites police would use a “minimum amount of force”.

The Blue Ribbon Movement, a pro-government group, said they would surround the demonstrators if the city’s administration fail to clear their traffic barricades by tomorrow evening.