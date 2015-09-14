The Hangover News

Stormin’ Corbyn

JEREMY CORBYN BECAME LEADER OF THE LABOUR PARTY

He took 59.5 percent of first preferences in the Labour leadership vote

Photo courtesy of Stop the War

(via)

This weekend, Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour party, taking nearly 60 percent of about 400,000 votes cast in the leadership contest.

Corbyn, who was at first a 200-1 outsider in the race, promised to lead a “fightback” against Tory austerity, to scrap nuclear weapons and nationalise the utilities and railways.

Corbyn is facing an exodus from his shadow cabinet, including his defeated rivals in the leadership race, Liz Kendall and Yvette Cooper, who have said that they will not serve under him.

Tom Watson, who was elected deputy leader of the party, has already said that he will oppose Corbyn over his nuclear disarmament policies.

Reacting to the Corbyn victory, David Cameron didn’t mince his words, tweeting: “The Labour party is now a threat to our national security, our economic security and your family’s security.”



Open Borders

PEOPLE AROUND EUROPE DEMONSTRATED IN SUPPORT OF REFUGEES

And far-right groups held their own counter protests

Footage of the demonstration in London

(via)

Tens of thousands of people marched in the UK and around Europe in support of refugees.

“Refugees welcome” rallies were held on Saturday in London, Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester, Brighton and other UK cities; 30,000 marched in Copenhagen and thousands turned out in Stockholm calling for better conditions for refugees.

In Warsaw, about 5,000 people turned out chanting anti-Islamic slogans, while around 800 turned out in Prague carrying banners saying “protect the borders” and “we do not want refugees and Islam in the Czech Republic”.

In Dover, several hundred members of far-right groups turned out to protest against refugees, throwing rocks and bottles at a smaller anti-fascist demonstration.



Migrant Crisis

MUNICH IS ‘AT LIMIT’ OF COPING WITH ARRIVING REFUGEES

Some 12,200 people arrived in the city on Saturday alone

(via)

Munich city authorities said on Sunday they were at the “upper limit of [their] capacity” to cope with the number of refugees arriving daily.

On Saturday alone, 12,200 refugees arrived in the city’s central train station seeking asylum.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said that the city no longer knew where to accommodate people arriving and that they lacked 1,000 to 5,000 places for them to sleep.



Disasters

A CRANE COLLAPSED AT MECCA’S GRAND MOSQUE, KILLING 107 PEOPLE

Officials said the crane collapsed because of heavy rain and high winds

(via)

This weekend a giant crane collapsed on the largest mosque in the world at Mecca when it was filled with worshippers, killing 107 people and injury 230 more.

Saudi officials say that high winds and heavy rain caused the crane to collapse, but correspondents said there had been safety concerns about Saudi construction sites in the past.

Authorities said the incident would not affect the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which sees up to 2 million people travelling to Mecca.



Good Banter

A MAN HAD A FIVE-DAY ERECTION AFTER TAKING 35 VIAGRA PILLS

Daniel Medforth necked the pills “for a laugh” during a bender



Photo via

A plasterer from East Yorkshire swallowed 35 viagra pills “for a laugh” during a bender, and ended up with a five-day erection and a stint in hospital.

Daniel Medforth, 36, said: “I ended up feeling sick, dizzy and hallucinating — everything I saw was green. And I had a massive erection that would not go away.”

After his wife phoned an ambulance, medics arrived; Medforth described them as professional, but added: “You could see they were trying not to laugh.”

