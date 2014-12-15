The Hangover News

​ Near Misses

​A RUSSIAN PLANE NEARLY COLLIDED WITH A SWEDISH PASSENGER JET

​It was the Russian military plane’s fault, apparently

(Photo by Nils ​via)

( ​via)

A Russian military aircraft nearly hit a Swedish passenger jet on Friday evening, Swedish authorities said.

The Russian plane, which Swedish fighter jets later identified as an intelligence aircraft, had turned off its transponders to avoid commercial radar.

Sweden’s defence minister said: “This is serious. This is inappropriate. This is outright dangerous when you turn off the transponder.” Which all sounds pretty accurate.

In March, another Russian aircraft that had turned off its transponders flew within 100 metres of plane that had taken off from Copenhagen.



Special Relationships

​WHAT ROLE DID BRITAIN PLAY IN THE CIA’S TORTURE PROGRAMME?

A Tory MP is trying to find out

Sir Malcolm Rifkind MP (Photo courtesy of Chatham House ​via)

( ​via)

Sir Malcolm Rifkind, head of the House of Commons Intelligence and Security Committee, is requesting the US hand over material relating to the UK’s role in the CIA’s rendition and torture programmes.

The request follows the release of a shocking US Senate report last week that, for the first time, outlined the CIA’s post-9/11 “enhanced interrogation techniques”. Material relating to the United Kingdom’s role in the programme was redacted.

Rifkind said the information might be hard to get, telling the Observer: “I am not going to go into the details of how we might try and achieve this. There are various ways we can try and advance it, but at the end of the day the actual decision on the American redacted material is for the Americans to take.”

Downing Street said the redactions do not relate to the UK’s involvement in abuse of prisoners.



​Teflon Cops

​THOUSANDS MARCHED IN THE US AGAINST POLICE KILLINGS

​ ​Relatives of two victims were among those marching in Washington

Protesters in Washington

( ​via)

Thousands marched through the streets of Washington, New York and several other US cities on Saturday, protesting recent deaths of black men at the hands of the police.

Earlier this year, grand jury decisions in Missouri and New York found police officers innocent of the killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner. Relatives of both victims were among the crowds.

Michael Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden, told protesters at the Capitol: “What a sea of people. If they don’t see this and make a change, then I don’t know what we got to do. Thank you for having my back.”



​Kind of Positive Talks

​COUNTRIES AGREED TO ACT ON CLIMATE CHANGE

But critics said the deal was too little to stop catastrophic global warming

(Photo by Magnus Manske via)

( ​via)

Negotiators from nations across the world reached a deal to act on climate change at UN talks held in Lima.

The plan agreed on Sunday, known as the Lima Call for Climate Action, had all UN member states pledge to take action on climate change.

Wealthy, developed countries agreed to help developing countries invest in renewable energy sources.

However, critics said the promises made were vague and badly defined, and that the document is not legally binding.

“It’s definitely watered down from what we expected,” said Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists.



​Shocking News

​UKIP’S ‘GOLDEN BOY’ SAID SOME REALLY OFFENSIVE STUFF

And UKIP came up with a hilarious excuse to cover it

( ​via)

In a series of recorded phone calls obtained by the Mail On Sunday, UKIP’s Basildon South candidate Kerry Smith manages to cuss out gay people, residents of Chigwell and members of his own party, as well as referring to a Chinese woman as “a Chinky”.

Smith, who the Mail described as “Farage’s golden boy”, talks about “fucking disgusting old pooftahs”; jokes about “shooting peasants” from the Essex town of Chigwell; calls Ukip’s immigration spokesman Steve Woolfe a “fucking carpetbagger and arsehole”; and accuses Nigel Farage of accepting a bribe.

Mr Smith has apologised for his remarks and withdrawn the bribery claim, with one UKIP official saying he “is hoping it all blows over”.

Incredibly, ​UKIP blamed the phone calls on the fact Smith had been prescribed sedatives around the time he made them.