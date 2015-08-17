The Hangover News

Industrial Accidents

CHINA’S INDUSTRIAL EXPLOSION DEATH TOLLROSE TO OVER 100

Four days after the disaster, 720 remain in hospital, and 85 firefighters are missing

Raw footage of the explosion at an industrial complex in Tianjin, China

The death toll from explosions at a Chinese industrial complex has risen to 112, while 95 people – 85 of them firefighters – are still missing.

Nearly 800 remain in hospital following the explosions, which happened after a warehouse in Tianjin containing hazardous chemicals ignited on Wednesday.

At least 6,300 people have been evacuated from areas near the complex amid fears that toxins released by the blasts could be spread by wind.

Dozens of websites and hundreds of social media accounts have been shut down by the Chinese government for allegedly spreading rumours and creating panic about the blasts.



Volcanic Activity

ECUADOR DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER A VOLCANO

One of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes began erupting on Friday

Footage of the Cotopaxi volcano erupting

Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa declared a state of emergency this weekend after one of Ecuador’s most dangerous volcanos began erupting.

The Cotopaxi volcano, which began showing signs of activity in April, released two small explosions and a 5km high plume of ash on Friday.

Ecuadorian authorities have issued a “yellow alert”, which signifies “precaution” rather than “evacuation”.

Cotopaxi, which is located 31 miles south of the capital Quito, last had a major eruption in 1877 and is considered one of the world’s most dangerous volcanos.





The Best Days of Your Life

HALF OF ALL STUDENTS ARE STRUGGLING TO PAY THE RENT

Students are reportedly facing a “housing crisis”

(Photo by Jake Lewis)

Half of all Britain’s students are struggling to pay for accommodation, the National Union of Students (NUS) warned this weekend.

Rents for students have been rising at double the average national rate for at least the last five years, a study by housing charity Unipol showed; between 2010 and 2013, student rents rose by at least 25 percent.

The NUS said that students’ maintenance loans of £5,500 – or £8,000 in London – are now being used up almost entirely by rent.

“There needs to be enforced rent controls to put an end to this,” Shelly Asquith, NUS vice-president for Welfare, told the Guardian.



Damp Squibs

THE NEO-NAZI ‘WHITE MAN MARCH’ IN LIVERPOOL WAS A WASHOUT

Hundreds of protesters turned up to block a far-right group from marching

(Photo by Oscar Webb)

Neo-Nazi group National Action were forced to cancel their “White Man March” in Liverpool this weekend after hundreds of anti-fascists rallied to stop them, and barely any members turned up.

National Action, whose members openly praise Adolf Hitler and believe in “white jihad” against Jews and “non-whites”, were stopped from leaving Liverpool Lime Street station by a crowd of hundreds of anti-fascists.

Police cordoned the neo-Nazis into a corner of the station while eggs and plastic bottles were thrown by the crowd; the two groups met briefly and punches were thrown after anti-fascists pushed through police lines.

Eventually, National Action were bundled into a nearby police station, before being escorted onto trains out of the city.

Police said six people had been arrested, most of those appearing to be from the anti-fascist side.