The Hangover News

Antisemitism in the UK

THERESA MAY SAID POLICE WOULD INCREASE PATROLS IN JEWISH AREAS

After senior counter-terror officers spoke of a “heightened risk”

( via)

After Britain’s leading counter-terrorism expert warned of “heightened concern” about potential attacks on the UK’s Jewish community, Theresa May has promised more police patrols of areas with large Jewish populations.

At a memorial for the Jewish victims of the recent terror attacks in France, the Home Secretary said, “I never thought I would see the day when members of the Jewish community in the United Kingdom would say they were fearful of remaining here in the United Kingdom.

“And that means we must all redouble our efforts to wipe out antisemitism here in the United Kingdom.”

Following the shootings in Paris, security and intelligence officials reviewed terrorist threats to the UK and determined that police officers and Jewish communities run the most risk of being targeted.





2015 Election

LABOUR TOOK A FIVE POINT LEAD OVER THE TORIES IN AN OPINION POLL

And UKIP aren’t far behind

( via)

This weekend, an Observer poll found that Labour has a five point lead over the Conservatives ahead of the UK general election in May.

The poll found that the Tories have fallen four points since the beginning of January, and that over 50 percent of voters believe David Cameron is looking for excuses not to take part in television debates before the election.

UKIP has surged up three points and is expected to take 20 percent of the vote at the general election.

Down in the bottom rungs, the Greens are up two points on 6 percent, and the Liberal Democrats down one point to seven percent.



Separatist Battles

UKRAINIAN TROOPS RETOOK MOST OF DONETSK AIRPORT FROM REBELS

The area, which is of key strategic importance, had been lost to Russian separatists

Drone footage of the bombed-out Donetsk airport

( via)

Ukrainian troops launched a “mass operation” on Saturday night, retaking most of Donetsk airport from Russian separatists, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

“The decision was taken for a mass operation […] We succeeded in almost completely cleaning the territory of the airport,” said Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko.

The airport has been the focus of fighting since the conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russian separatists began last year.

Ukrainian troops started shelling the city of Donetsk – a separatist stronghold – on Sunday morning, media sympathetic to the rebels said.



Some Positive IS News

OVER 200 YAZIDIS HAVE BEEN RELEASED BY ISLAMIC STATE

Kurdish officials say it’s because the mostly elderly captives were a burden

( via)

According to Kurdish officials, around 200 Yazidis have been released by Islamic State fighters after five months in captivity.

A Peshmerga general in the northern city of Kirkuk said most of those released – three of whom were young children – were in poor health and showed signs of abuse, adding that they were likely released because they had become a burden to militants.

“It probably became too expensive to feed them and care for them,” said General Shirko Fatih.

About 50,000 Yazidis fled the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar when IS fighters laid siege to it in August of last year, but hundreds were ultimately taken captive.



Really Bad Luck

BOTH OF SCUNTHORPE’S KEEPERS BROKE THEIR ARMS IN ONE MATCH

Which really isn’t that ideal

Scunthorpe United starting keeper Sam Slocombe (Screen shot via)

( via)

Sport now, and in really terrible news for Scunthorpe United, both of their recognised goalkeepers managed to break their arms before half-time in Saturday’s fixture against Bristol City.

Starting keeper Sam Slocombe was replaced eight minutes in by his back-up, Jamie Severn, who was then also injured and replaced by defender Andy Boyce.

After their 2-0 loss, Scunthorpe manager Mark Robins said, “I’m just massively disappointed, and I’m disappointed for them because they’ve broken their arms.”

However, he signed off optimistically, adding, “I’m proud of my players because every one of them, to a man, has been absolutely magnificent.”