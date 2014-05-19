The Hangover News

Battle Talk

AFRICAN LEADERS HAVE PLEDGED ‘TOTAL WAR’ ON BOKO HARAM

Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said the militant group are an “international problem”

African leaders have promised to wage “total war” on militant Islamist group Boko Haram after the kidnapping of more than 200 schoolgirls in Nigeria.

Speaking at a summit in Paris, Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said that the threat posed by the group was now an international problem, adding that the militants are “acting clearly as an al-Qaeda operation”.

French President François Hollande, who was hosting the talks, said, “A comprehensive plan needs to be put in place from exchanging information to coordinating action and controlling borders.”

Ahead of the talks, UK Foreign Secretary William Hague said, “There are many borders here and they are porous borders. We need all of those countries to be bringing together their intelligence and information. This is very relevant to finding the schoolgirls, not just to the long-term defeat of Boko Haram.”



Flood Fallout

THOUSANDS OF SERBS AND BOSNIANS HAVE BEEN DISPLACED BY FLOODS

Around 10,000 people have been evacuated so far

Thousands of people have been evacuated in Serbia and Bosnia after record rainfall caused the worst floods in over a century.

Around 10,000 people have already fled their homes in the worst affected parts of northern Bosnia, and hundreds of residents are waiting to be rescued in the town of Samac.

Officials say the disaster has killed at least 44 people so far, but Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic warned that “unfortunately, there are estimates that the death toll will be higher”.

In the Serbian capital, Belgrade, dozens of schools and sport centres have been turned into shelters for evacuees, and authorities said that technical equipment, humanitarian aid and teams from Russia, the EU, the US and neighbouring Montenegro and Macedonia were pouring in.



Surprising Remorse

NORTH KOREA MADE A RARE PUBLIC APOLOGY

Leader Kim Jong-un was reportedly deeply affected by the collapse of 24-storey building

In a rare move by the North Korean government, officials have apologised after the collapse of a 26-storey building in Pyongyang that reportedly killed hundreds of people.

Officials offered “profound consolation and apology” to the families of those killed in the accident, and Kim Jong-un reportedly “sat up all night, feeling painful” when he heard the news.

The country’s authorities don’t often speak publicly about incidents that might lead to a negative response from the public, but in this case they showed images of the collapse and footage of the rescue effort, as well as statements from officials.

In one, the government said: “The construction of an apartment house was not done properly and officials supervised and controlled it in an irresponsible manner.”

Pyongyang has a population of 2.5 million, with many people living in apartment blocks similar to the one that collapsed last week.



Happy Meals

A COUPLE FOUND SOME WEED IN THEIR MCDONALD’S BURGER

The stench of the “illegal drugs” apparently drowned out the smell of the food

A couple were horrified to find a bit of weed in their McDonald’s burger in Ottumwa, Iowa.

Pregnant 23-year-old Britanny Songer and her 31-year-old fiancée Cory Long made the discovery as soon as they bit into their meal, with Songer telling local media: “It tasted bad, and I thought maybe it was because he had cologne on his hands. But then I opened the burger and the cheese was just covered with weed. You couldn’t smell McDonald’s any more, you could only smell the illegal drugs that were on it.”

The couple called the police after their discovery and the burger was sent to the lab for testing; a lieutenant said that the green substance found “appears to be consistent with marijuana”, adding that charges would be pressed if they got confirmation.

Songer told the Ottumwa Evening Post, “I have a very, very tiny foetus growing inside me right now, and I don’t know if that harmed it at all. It’s a very scary thought.”