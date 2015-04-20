The Hangover News

Fortress Europe

UP TO 700 MIGRANTS DIED IN A SHIPWRECK IN THE MEDITERRANEAN

The fishing boat smuggling them into Europe capsized off of Libya

As many as 700 people are feared dead after a fishing boat smuggling them into Europe capsized in the Mediterranean off Libya early on Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight people survived the wreck and said that there had been more than 700 people onboard.

In terms of numbers dead, it’s the worst disaster ever involving migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe.

Two other migrant ships sunk earlier this week, leaving an estimated 450 dead. Up to 1,500 migrants have drowned in the seas between Libya and Italy since the beginning of 2015.





Nazi Gold

JOSEPH GOEBBELS’ ESTATE SUED A PUBLISHER FOR DIARY ROYALTIES

The publishers won’t pay up because of moral objections

The estate of Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, is suing the publisher Random House for using extracts from his diary without paying royalties.

A biography of Goebbels released by Random House quotes from his diary, which is copyrighted until the end of this year.

The copyright is owned by Cordula Schacht, daughter of Hjalmar Schacht, who served under Hitler before being ousted from the Third Reich government before the outbreak of WWII.

The publisher had agreed to pay 1 percent of retail costs to his estate, but now says it won’t, citing moral objections.





Football Riots

EGYPT SENTENCED 11 FOOTBALL FANS TO DEATH AFTER A STADIUM RIOT

They were involved in a football riot in 2012 that left 74 people dead

Footage from the riot in 2012

An Egyptian court sentenced 11 football fans to death this weekend, finding them guilty of being involved in a football riot in the Suez Canal city, Port Said, in 2012 that left 74 people dead.

The riot occurred in February of 2012 when fans from home team Al-Masry clashed with fans from Cairo’s Al-Ahly after a match between the two clubs.

Overall there are 73 people being prosecuted for the riot, including nine police officers and three officials from Al-Masry.





Indy Ref

NICOLA STURGEON ISN’T RULING OUT ANOTHER SCOTTISH REFERENDUM

She said it wouldn’t be “democratic” to deny Yes voters another shot

Nicola Sturgeon with Alex Salmond (Photo via)

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said this weekend that it would not be “democratic” to rule out another independence referendum.

Speaking to Andrew Marr she said she had no plans for another referendum “at this stage”, but refused to rule it out in the future.

“If there is to be another one, Scottish voters would have to vote for a proposition in a manifesto and give a party, presumably the SNP, a majority in the Scottish parliament to get that legislation through. I can’t impose that,” she said.





Child Abuse

A MUM LOCKS UP HER KIDS SO SHE CAN SEE HER PAEDOPHILE HUSBAND

They sleep in an alarmed bedroom to protect them from their stepfather

Two sisters from Devon are being locked inside an alarmed bedroom every night so that their mother can see her convicted paedophile partner, the Sunday Mirror revealed this weekend.

The Mirror claims that the plan was approved by local authorities in Devon and that social workers visited the house and agreed that locking the girls in their room was acceptable.

The children’s grandmother contacted The Mirror with the story, saying, “Since learning my daughter’s new husband was a paedophile I’ve tried to express my concerns to social ­services… I’m appalled this man was allowed to move into the family home with my granddaughters.”



Danger Wanks

A MAN WAS SPOTTED “AGGRESSIVELY MASTURBATING” AT A BUS STOP

Police have advised residents of a South London road to be extra vigilant

(Photo by Colin Smith via)

A balding man was spotted “aggressively masturbating” at a bus stop in South London, prompting police to advise residents to be extra vigilant.

An unnamed woman was walking past the bus stop on Heather Road in Grove Park when she spotted the man.

“When he saw me – and I saw him – I started running and he started making the most awful grunting sounds and became quite aggressive with his willy,” she told News Shopper. “Even though he never chased me, who’s to say he won’t chase the next young woman and do something more aggressive.”

A spokesman for the Met Police said: “We were called around 12.36AM on the 16th of April to reports of a naked man outside Grove Park station playing with himself. When officers arrived the man had made off. The area was searched but officers were unable to locate the man.”