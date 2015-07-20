The Hangover News

ISIS

ISLAMIC STATE ‘USED POISON GAS’ AGAINST KURDS IN SYRIA

A group monitoring the Syrian conflict said IS fired ‘makeshift chemical projectiles’

ISIS members in Syria

Videos by VICE

Islamic State used poison gas against Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria in June, a Kurdish militia and a group monitoring the conflict said on Saturday.

The type of chemical used has not been determined, but Kurdish groups said IS had fired “makeshift chemical projectiles” at their positions.

The incident, if reports are correct, is the first time IS has used chemical weapons against Kurdish forces in the current conflict.



Royal Affairs

‘THE SUN’ UNCOVERED A VIDEO OF THE QUEEN DOING A NAZI SALUTE

The film was taken in 1933, when the Queen was six or seven

(Photo via The Sun)

This weekend, The Sun published a film showing the Queen doing a Nazi salute when she was a child.

The film, from 1933, also shows the Queen Mother and the future king Edward VIII, widely believed to be a Nazi sympathiser, doing the salute.

Buckingham Palace said it was “disappointed that film, shot eight decades ago… has been obtained and exploited”.





Racist Fights

WHITE SUPREMACISTS AND AFRICAN-AMERICAN GROUPS CLASHED IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Five were arrested when the two groups met outside the South Carolina State House on Saturday

An African-American protest group clashed with white supremacists outside the South Carolina State House on Saturday, where the previous week the Confederate flag had been removed from the building.

Clashes broke out and five arrests made when about 50 white supremacists from neo-Nazi groups confronted a rally of Florida-based group Black Educators for Justice, who numbered about 2,000 outside the state house.

Racial tensions in South Carolina have increased since the murder last month of nine African-American churchgoers by white supremacist Dylan Roof.





Ukraine Conflict

SHELLING INTENSIFIED IN EAST UKRAINE DESPITE THE CEASEFIRE

Ukraine and pro-Russian forces accused each other of shelling residential areas

Footage of the shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine

Shelling in Eastern Ukraine intensified this weekend, killing four, as Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces accused each other of targeting residential areas.

Russian separatists accused Ukrainian forces of shelling central Donetsk, while the Ukrainians said the rebels had shelled residential areas north west of the city.

Attacks between the two groups have lessened, but not stopped entirely, since a peace agreement was brokered in Minsk five months.



More ISIS

IT WAS REPORTED THAT ISIS HAS SET UP ITS FIRST EUROPEAN BASE

A number of ISIS supporters have apparently bought land in Osve, Bosnia

Screenshot via the VICE News film ‘The Islamic State‘

The Sunday Mirror has reported that Islamic State has set up its first European base, in Osve, Bosnia.

According to the paper’s investigation, a number of ISIS supporters – including some who are currently fighting in Syria – have bought land in the village, and it may now be being used as a training camp.

An unnamed villager said: “We regularly hear gunshots coming from the woods up there for long periods at a time. It happens every week. I don’t know what they are doing, whether it is target practice or something like that, but it happens regularly.”

A recent report on jihadism in Bosnia said: “Returning foreign fighters from Syria and Iraq – battle-hardened, skilled in handling arms and explosives, and ideologically radicalised – pose a direct threat not only to the security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, but also of the region and beyond.”