The Hangover News

MH17 disaster

DAVID CAMERON IS REALLY PISSED OFF WITH PUTIN

He rang him up and told him so

Videos by VICE

Exclusive VICE News footage of the MH17 aftermath

(via)

Tensions are rising over the MH17 plane disaster. David Cameron spent last night haranguing Russian President Putin over the phone, telling him he had “contributed to an appalling tragedy”. His calls to the Kremlin had been ignored for three days. He wrote in the Sunday Times that “In Europe we should not need to be reminded of the consequences of turning a blind eye when big countries bully smaller countries,” basically making Putin sound as Hitler-ish and possible.

Britain, France and Germany threatened sanctions against Russia if it does not force the pro-Russian rebels to allow access to the crash site so that the victims can have proper funerals.

Sky News had to apologise after its reporter Colin Brazier rummaged through the victims luggage during a live broadcast, before realising what he was doing, saying, “We shouldn’t really be doing this, I suppose.”

Gaza Assault

GAZA HAD ITS BLOODIEST DAY YET ON SUNDAY

The death toll keeps mounting as Israel and Hamas fight

VICE News documentary, Rockets and Revenge

(via)

Israel’s assault on Gaza continued over the weekend. The death toll has reached 425. Sunday was the bloodiest day yet, with at least 87 Gazans reported dead. 13 Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers died from Saturday night into Sunday – more than the number of losses for the whole three weeks of Operation Cast Lead in 2008-2009, which was the last time Israel sent troops into Gaza.

Israel has been using flechette shells, which spray thousands of deadly darts everywhere when they explode, according to the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights. The IDF haven’t denied using the shells. When pressed, they said, “As a rule, the IDF only employs weapons that have been determined lawful under international law, and in a manner which fully conforms with the laws of armed conflict.” Flechette shells aren’t actually illegal, but flying darts don’t discriminate between combatants and non-combatants.

Some Israelis have been gathering on hilltops to drink beer, take selfies, and cheer as they watch the explosions across the border.

Clegg Controversy

NICK CLEGG COOKED BRUNCH INSTEAD OF STOPPING A NEW COLD WAR

Nick Clegg can’t even have breakfast without being laughed at

(via)

Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg was criticised for taking time to appear on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch as the world hurtles towards a new Cold War. As David Cameron held crisis talks, Nick Clegg was cooking an avocado cake with hosts Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer. He also revealed that his favourite vinegar is Balsamic. Labour MPs snorted in derision, John Mann MP saying, “It sums up Clegg’s priorities”.

Rain

REALLY QUITE A LOT OF RAIN IS RUINING PEOPLE’S HOMES AND FUN

Parts of England are flooded and some events got cancelled

(Photo via)

(via)

While for many the weekend’s rain provided relief from the sticky humidity, in southern and eastern England it has meant flooding. Canvey Island in Essex has been worst affected. The police told residents to “sit tight and wait for the levels to drop”, and said that some were, “suffering further anguish as some motorists are driving irresponsibly fast through floodwater causing waves of water to enter their property”. There are flood warnings in East Yorkshire and Norfolk.

(via)

The Lambeth County Fair in Brixton, South London was cancelled on Sunday, due to torrential rain. On Saturday, a friendly football match between Nuneaton and Coventry had to be cancelled in the 53rd minute due to torrential rain and gale force winds. Cov fans took the opportunity to do Klinsmann dives on the pitch.

GuilFest

A FESTIVAL FAN THREW HER PROSTHETIC LEG AT A FAKE ROBBIE WILLIAMS

It was her way of showing her appreciation

(Screengrab via)

(via)

Someone at Guilfest showed her appreciation for Robbie Williams impersonator Blobbie Williams by taking off her prosthetic leg and throwing it at him. Blobbie held the leg aloft and tried to make some puns about being legless.

Speaking to Get Surrey, Heather Best said, “I used to go to Glastonbury. I work in horse racing and lost my leg through a stupid accident at work. This is the first festival I have been to since. That [the accident] was in 2010. It’s good to dance even if I only have one leg.”

U-Turn

THE GOVERNMENT IS NOT GOING TO PRIVATISE STUDENT LOANS ANY MORE

Tory Ministers are quite upset about that

(Photo via)

(via)

Vince Cable announced that the government’s idea of privatising students loans has been scrapped. This represents a U-turn and the second privatisation in a week that has been cancelled. By announcing it when the rest of the cabinet were unaware, Cable appears to have ignored the standard cabinet procedure. This will further piss of Tory Ministers who were already opposed to the U-turn.

Thumbnail image via