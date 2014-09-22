The Hangover News

Devolution Devotion

CAMERON MUDDLED THE ‘MORE POWERS FOR SCOTLAND’ PROMISE

He’s got Tory MPs and Scottish First Ministers all kinds of pissed off

(Photo via)

On Friday, David Cameron said new powers would be given to the Scottish Parliament “in tandem” with a move that would see Scottish MPs unable to vote on English matters.

Critics suggested this was the Prime Minister downgrading what had been a solid promise pre-referendum to something slightly more ambiguous, dependent on a new timescale based around the proposed restrictions on Scottish MPs.

However, following the confusion, Downing Street insisted “one is not conditional upon the other”.

Besides his syntactical slip-up, Cameron – as well as Ed Miliband and Nick Clegg – are under fire for promising Scotland further devolution in the first place, with Tory MP David Davis labelling the pledge “panicky” and “disgraceful”.

Alex Salmond said No voters had been “tricked” by Westminster’s vow to draft new powers for Holyrood on tax and welfare.



Nature Walks

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE MARCHED AGAINST CLIMATE CHANGE

They were calling for curbs on emissions ahead of this week’s UN climate summit

Footage from the march in Manhattan

Hundreds of thousands of people marched for action over climate change ahead of this week’s UN climate summit.

Protesters taking part in The People’s Climate March, which reportedly took place in over 2,000 locations around the world, were campaigning for curbs on carbon emissions.

UN chief Ban Ki-moon attended the march in Manhattan, telling the media: “This is the planet where our subsequent generations will live. There is no ‘Plan B’ because we do not have ‘Planet B’.”

Mr Ban also said that he hoped the 125 heads of state and government gathering in New York from Tuesday can make progress on a universal agreement to be signed by all nations at the end of 2015.



Important Deals

AN AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED IN YEMEN TO END THE POLITICAL CRISIS

Government forces and Shia Houthi rebels had been fighting in the capital

Shia Houthi rebels have signed a deal with the Yemeni government to end a political crisis that took hold of the country last month.

Protesting for greater autonomy in Saada province, the northern region where they are based, the Houthis had been advancing on the capital city of Sana’a for around three weeks, holding mass demonstrations and clashing with government troops.

On the 10th of September security forces shot seven Houthi protesters dead outside the cabinet building, and clashes between Houthis and Sunni militias in Sana’a eight days later left 40 dead and forced hundreds to flee.

The signing of the UN-brokered deal – under which a new government will be formed next month – came hours after the prime minister Mohammed Basindwa quit, saying his doing so would clear the way for the agreement between the rebels and President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.



Anti-Pro-Russian-Russians

THOUSANDS IN MOSCOW MARCHED AGAINST RUSSIA’S ROLE IN UKRAINE

It was the first Russian anti-war protest since the Ukrainian conflict began

People in Moscow holding a rally for peace in Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Russians marched through Moscow on Sunday to protest the country’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

The demonstration was the first anti-war march to have taken place in Russia since the conflict in Ukraine began five months ago.

Supporters of the pro-Russian separatists also held their own counter-demonstration.

Although a ceasefire between Ukraine and the pro-Russian separatists is supposedly under effect, fighting still continues, with Nato’s supreme commander noting the ceasefire existed “in name only”.



The Gimp Man of Essex

THE GUY WALKING AROUND ESSEX IN A GIMP MASK IS DOING IT FOR CHARITY

Although I’m pretty sure it didn’t start out that way

The Gimp Man of Essex (Photo via)

The national media have taken notice of a man who’s been walking around Essex in a full gimp suit for well over a year.

The unidentified “Gimp Man of Essex” told the BBC he feared that “some people make assumptions that I’m a paedophile or a pervert, and think I must be into some horrible things”.

However, he insisted that he’s a nice guy, pointing out that he donates £1 to the Colchester Mind charity every time someone takes a photo with him and uploads it to his Facebook page.

The man is apparently a married father, though his wife and kids reportedly don’t know that he dresses up in a gimp suit and walks around in public.