The Hangover News

Armed Retaliation

A GUNMAN MURDERED TWO POLICE OFFICERS IN NEW YORK

The man said it was an act of revenge against the NYPD killing Eric Garner

Ismaaiyl Brinsley’s last Instagram post

Two police officers were shot and killed on Saturday as they sat in their patrol car in Brooklyn, New York.

Bill de Blasio, the city’s mayor, said the two male officers – Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos – had been killed in an “execution style”, describing the killings as an “assassination”.

Before murdering the officers, the killer – 28-year-old Ismaaiyl Brinsley – posted a photo of a gun to Instagram, saying that he planned to kill police, seemingly in revenge for the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

After the attack, Brinsley was chased into a nearby subway station by other police officers, before shooting himself dead on the platform.

Pat Lynch, head of the city’s main police union, blamed anti-police protesters for the killings, claiming there was “blood on the hands [of] those that incited violence on the street under the guise of protest… [blood] on the steps of city hall, in the office of the mayor”.



Cyber Clashes

NORTH KOREA SAID IT HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH HACKING SONY

It called the US accusations “groundless slander”

North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that is was not involved in hacking Sony Pictures, claiming the US was “spreading groundless allegations”.

The spokesperson also suggested that North Korea and the US hold a joint enquiry into the cyber attack.

However, the US maintain that North Korea is responsible for the hack, a National Security Council spokesman said on Saturday.

The cyber breach, which saw thousands of Sony Pictures’ confidential documents published online, led Sony to cancel the release of The Interview, a comedy portraying the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.





Democratic Steps

TUNISIANS VOTED IN A HISTORIC ELECTION

It marks a transition to democracy following a revolution four years ago

Tunisians went to the polls on Sunday in the country’s first fully democratic presidential election since the autocratic ruler Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali was overthrown nearly four years ago.

In October, Tunisia saw a new constitution introduced and elected a full parliament, marking its transition towards democracy.

The nation has successfully avoided the post-Arab Spring conflicts and counter-revolutions that have scarred other North African countries, such as Egypt and Libya.



East-West Relations

RUSSIA SAID IT WOULDN’T ‘CAVE IN’ OVER UKRAINE

A Russian spokesperson also said they were developing “retaliatory measures”

Russia said on Saturday that it would not “cave in” to the West over its Ukraine policy, following a new wave of Western sanctions against the country.

The Russian spokesperson complained that the “West is yet again displaying a complete lack of interest” in resolving the Ukraine conflict, adding that Russia was developing “retaliatory measures”.

On Friday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the country needed to boost troop numbers in Crimea.



Crime Syndicates

RIVAL BRITISH GANGS ARE STARTING A ‘SUPERGANG’

It’s easier to make money when you’re not shooting each other

Birmingham’s Burger Bar Boys (Photo via)

It’s been claimed that rival gangs throughout the UK are uniting to form a “supergang”.

According to a former gang member who now runs a “gang exit” group in Birmingham, it’s the area’s Burger Bar Boys and Johnson Crew leading the charge.

“They’ve seen their close friends being gunned down over petty arguments, or being jailed for a long time and having nothing to show for it,” he said. “What they all really want to do now is make money, and it makes much more sense for them to work together.”

“It’s a worrying trend,” said Edward Boyd, deputy policy director at the Centre for Social Justice.

