The Hangover News

Expansionist Paranoia

NATO AND AMERICA ISSUED WARNINGS ABOUT RUSSIAN TROOPS

They’re worried about the build-up of forces in both Crimea and Transnistria

A Ukrainian protester being trained to fight the Russian army (Photo by Henry Langston)

Nato’s military commander in Europe has issued a warning about the build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border, and the White House has warned that they may be posed to invade.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen Philip Breedlove said Nato was particularly concerned about the threat to Transnistria, adding, “There is absolutely sufficient force postured on the eastern border of Ukraine to run to [Transnistria] if the decision was made to do that, and that is very worrisome.”

Following Breedlove’s comments, Obama’s deputy national security adviser, Tony Blinken, said, “It’s deeply concerning to see the Russian troop build-up on the border. It creates the potential for incidents, for instability. It’s likely that what they’re trying to do is intimidate the Ukrainians. It’s possible that they’re preparing to move in.”

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s ambassador to the EU, said that Moscow doesn’t have any “expansionist views” and that “nobody should fear Russia”.

However, Andriy Deshchytsia – Ukraine’s acting foreign minister – said the chances of war between his government and Moscow “are growing”.



Papal Provocations

POPE FRANCIS SENT FOR THE MAFIA

He told them to repent or “end up in hell”

This weekend, Pope Francis made his strongest attack yet against the mafia, continuing his run of doing stuff that ends up being really popular on the internet.

Unlike many of his predecessors, who have been reluctant to criticise mafia bosses, Francis told dons that they would end up in hell if they didn’t “convert” and abandon their lives of “blood-stained money [and] blood-stained power”.

He ended his address to hundreds of mafia victims’ relatives in Rome by saying: “I feel that I cannot conclude without saying a word to the protagonists who are absent today – the men and women mafiosi. Please change your lives. Convert yourselves. Stop doing evil.”

Organised crime controls almost all economic and criminal activity in Calabria, Sicily and parts of Campania and Apulia, which may explain why it took until 1993 – in a statement made by John Paul II – for there to be an explicit papal condemnation of the mafia.



Conservative Infighting

TORY MPS TOLD CAMERON TO ABANDON HIS HUNTING ACT AMENDMENT

The rewrite would allow hunters to use hounds again

An increasing amount of Tory MPs have warned David Cameron that he risks losing a Commons vote on what they believe to be an attempt to weaken the hunting ban.

The amendment to the Hunting Act – which, in 2004, banned the hunting of wild mammals with dogs – would allow up to 40 hounds to flush out a fox, instead of the current limit of two.

The Blue Fox, a group of anti-hunt Conservatives, said that 27 Tory MPs had contacted them to voice their disagreement with the proposed change to the law.

The amendment – which critics claim would basically reintroduce hunting with hounds “through the back door” – is believed to be a ploy to charm rural voters away from Ukip.



Apathetic Leaders

TAYYIP ERDOGAN TOLD HIS CRITICS: ‘I’M NOT LISTENING’

Turkey’s prime minister is all out of fucks to give

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan couldn’t give a shit what you think.

Western countries and domestic critics have accused Erdogan of intolerance for blocking Twitter over anonymously posted audio tapes that implicate him in a corruption scandal.

But in a speech to hundreds of thousands of supporters in the western city of Izmit, he dismissed his critics’ accusations, saying: “The usual media are attacking us. What do they call it? ‘Intolerance of freedoms’. I don’t care who it is, I’m not listening.”

He also revealed that Turkish forces had shot down a Syrian fighter that had crossed into Turkish air space, saying: “If you violate my airspace, our slap after this will be hard.”

Syria, however, called the move “blatant aggression”, claiming the jet was shot down while it was attacking rebel forces inside Syrian territory.



Party Time

SOMEONE SENT 14 CONDOMS OF LIQUID COCAINE TO THE VATICAN

But, for whatever reason, nobody claimed it

German customs officials intercepted a package addressed to the Vatican that contained 14 condoms filled with liquid cocaine, valued at £33,470.

The cocaine was posted from an unnamed South American country and sent to the main postal centre at the Vatican.

Authorities gave the package to a Vatican police officer with the intention of catching the intended recipient, but nobody came forwarded to collect the drugs.

German investigators believe whoever the culprit is was tipped off about the interception, and the Vatican office of Interpol is now continuing the search.