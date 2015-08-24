The Hangover News

Air Disasters

A JET CRASHED AT AN AIR SHOW, KILLING SEVEN PEOPLE

A fighter jet doing a loop failed to pull up in time and crashed into a motorway

Raw footage of the crash at the Shoreham Airshow

At least 11 people were killed and 14 injured when a fighter jet taking part in an air show crashed into a motorway this weekend.

The Hawker Hunter jet, which was taking part in West Sussex’s Shoreham Airshow, was attempting to carry out a loop, but failed to pull up in time and hit a nearby motorway, exploding in a ball of flames.

The pilot, Andy Hill, survived the crash and was flown to a nearby hospital, where he’s in a critical condition.

Police have said more bodies of those killed by the crash may yet be found.



Foiled Shootings

CITIZENS OVERPOWERED A GUNMAN ON A FRENCH TRAIN

Two American servicemen threw him to the ground and took away his guns

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Footage taken immediately after the gunman was apprehended

A gunman brandishing an AK47, a handgun and a box cutter knife opened fire on a French train this weekend, but was overpowered and restrained by three US citizens and one British man who lives in France.

The gunman was discovered by a passenger in one of the train’s toilets brandishing an AK47; a gun was fired, injuring one person, but the unarmed passengers, two of them soldiers, overpowered him.

One of the men, Spencer Stone, a member of the US Air Force, was slashed with the box cutter on his neck and hand, and taken to hospital following the incident, but has since been discharged.

The BBC reported that the suspect, 25-year-old Moroccan Ayoub El-Kahzzani, who has now been detained by French police, has links to a “radical Islamist organisation”.

According to his former lawyer, El-Kahzzani is “dumbfounded” that he’s been accused of a terror attack, claiming that he’d found the AK47 in a park “by chance” and was merely planning to hold up the train, then shoot out a window and jump out to escape”.



Diplomatic Developments

THE BRITISH EMBASSY IN IRAN RE-OPENED

It was closed in 2011, after Iranian protesters attacked the building

Protesters storming Iran’s British embassy in 2011 (Photo by Americophile via)

Britain re-opened its embassy in Iran this weekend, fours years after it was closed following protests over sanctions.

The foreign secretary, Phillip Hammond, travelled to the capital, Tehran, to attend a reopening ceremony, making him the first foreign secretary to visit the country since 2003.

The move comes weeks after Iran made an agreement with other world powers to work towards curbing its nuclear weapons programme.



Police Shootings

A MAN WAS SHOT BY POLICE DURING AN EVICTION IN LONDON

Police could not confirm whether the man was armed or not

A London Met police officer (not involved in the shooting on Friday) holding a gun (Photo by Adrian Pingstone via)

Police shot and critically injured a man during an eviction in Lambeth, south London, this weekend.

The police were escorting a housing officer during the planned eviction on Friday when “a man was seen emerging from one of the rooms in the property” and a siege began, according to a police statement.

The police initially said that the man had been in possession of a firearm, but subsequently said that they could not clarify this.

The incident has been reported to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).



Heinous Crimes

THIEVES IN NORTH WALES STOLE HALF OF A PENSIONER’S GARDEN LAWN

The thieves “had the cheek” to make off with 90 sqm of artificial lawn

(Photo: police handout)

Thieves in North Wales stole half of a pensioner’s garden lawn this weekend.

Mair Ingham spoke to the Mirror of her disbelief that thieves “had the cheek” to make off with 90 sqm of her artificial lawn.

“I was very proud of my lawn, so was upset it was gone, but more than anything shocked,” she said. “I’ve never heard of anyone stealing someone’s lawn before.”

She added: “I won’t fret; what’s done is done. It’s no good getting upset, and compared to all the other bad things going on in the world, this is just a drop in the ocean.”

