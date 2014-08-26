The Hangover News

Ebola in Britain

BRITAIN’S FIRST EBOLA VICTIM IS IN A HOSPITAL ISOLATION UNIT

He’s reportedly “not currently seriously unwell”

(via)

Videos by VICE

The first British victim of the recent Ebola outbreak has been flown back to London and is being treated at the UK’s only high-security infectious diseases unit, at the Royal Free Hospital.

Twenty-nine-year-old nurse William Pooley – who is described as “not currently seriously unwell” – was infected after travelling to Sierra Leone to help care for victims of the epidemic.

He was flown back to the UK by military aircraft, landed at an RAF base and was transported by a police escort to the hospital.

Pooley will reportedly not be treated with the experimental drugs taken by two American humanitarian workers who were infected with the virus.



Islamic States

BOKO HARAM SAY THEY’VE FOUNDED A CALIPHATE

But the Nigerian military say they’re lying

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau (Photo via)

(via)

Boko Haram claim to have founded a caliphate in the Gwoza region of northeast Nigeria, which they captured earlier this month.

Soon after the announcement by leader Abubakar Shekau, a Nigerian military spokesperson called bullshit, saying: “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nigerian state is still intact,” adding: “Operations to secure that area from the activities of the bandits [are] still ongoing.”

It’s uncertain whether Boko Haram has pledged allegiance to Islamic State, which captured a key Syrian air base over the weekend.

It was reported yesterday that around 500 Nigerian government soldiers had crossed the border into Cameroon after heavy fighting with Boko Haram militants; some reports suggested they were fleeing, but Nigeria claim the move was a “tactical manoeuvre”.



Crisis in Ukraine

UKRAINIAN TROOPS HAVE BEEN FIGHTING RUSSIAN REBELS

Russia’s foreign minister claims to know nothing about it

A Ukrainian soldier (Photo by Henry Langston)

(via)

The Ukrainian military say they have been fighting rebel troops equipped with tanks and armoured cars who crossed the border from Russia.

It’s been suggested that this might be an attempt by pro-Russian rebels to open up a new south-eastern front in their war against the Ukrainian government.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said he hadn’t heard anything about it and complained about the regular “disinformation about our ‘incursions’”.

Russia has been accused of arming rebels in Ukraine but denies all charges.



Drone Bashing

IRAN CLAIMS TO HAVE SHOT DOWN AN ISRAELI DRONE

They say it was targeting one of their nuclear sites

The alleged Israeli drone shot down in Iran

(via)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they have shot down an Israeli drone that was flying near an uranium enrichment facility 150 miles from Tehran.

Iran claims that its nuclear programme is peaceful and will be used to generate power and conduct medical research, but other global powers are concerned that the country may be building a nuclear weapon.

Israel said it never comments on such claims.



Imaginative Excuses

A MAN FAKED HIS OWN KIDNAP SO HE COULD STAY OUT DRINKING

His girlfriend called the police, who spent hours tracking him down

Neither of these two are the guy in question; they’re actually some drunk guys in Wales (Photo by Tom Johnson)

(via)

A 32-year-old man from Bolton faked his own kidnap so he could avoid going home to his girlfriend and stay out drinking instead.

The man had one of his friends call his girlfriend before speaking to her directly, claiming he was being held against his will.

She then called the police, because that’s what you do when your partner’s been kidnapped, and they launched a rescue operation, tracing his phone signal, going through CCTV footage and checking various addresses.

The man was eventually found at a party and told police it was a “wind-up”, before they issued him with an on-the-spot fine for wasting police time.

Detective Inspector Jo Clawson from the Greater Manchester Police called it “without doubt one of the most foolish and irresponsible incidents I have been involved in”.