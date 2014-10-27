The Hangover News

Brits Abroad

IS THREATENED TO MURDER HOMEBOUND BRITISH JIHADISTS

At least 30 Britons reportedly want to flee the Islamic State

Muhammad Mehdi Hassan, a jihadist from Portsmouth who was recently killed in Syria

British jihadists wanting to return home from fighting for Islamic State in Syria and Iraq are reportedly being issued death threats by IS leadership.

A source with contacts among Syrian rebel groups and Islamic State told The Observer: “There are Britons who, upon wanting to leave, have been threatened with death, either directly or indirectly.”

Moazzam Begg, a former Guantanamo inmate, also spoke of “more than 30” Britons who flew to Syria to fight President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, but became embroiled with IS and are now trapped in Syria and Iraq.

On Friday, 19-year-old Muhammad Mehdi Hassan from Portsmouth died during an IS offensive on the Syrian border city of Kobani, making him the fourth to die from a group of six – dubbed the “Pompey lads” – who travelled from the UK to fight for IS.



Shitty Britain

RECORD NUMBERS OF US ARE IN LOW-PAID JOBS

Over 5 million Brits are earning less than £7.69 an hour

A protester at last weekend’s “Britain Needs a Pay Rise” march in London (Photo by Adam Barnett)

A report has shown that a record 5.2 million Brits are in low-paid jobs, earning less than the median hourly pay of £7.69 an hour.

The research by the Resolution Foundation found that those in low-paid jobs increased by 250,000 last year.

The think tank’s chief economist, Matthew Whittaker, said the findings were “troubling”, adding: “While recent months have brought much welcome news on the number of people moving into employment, the squeeze on real earnings continues.”

Last week, tens of thousands of people protested throughout the UK against pay and austerity at the “Britain Needs a Pay Rise” march.



Tories Toeing the UKIP Line

A TORY MP SAID BRITISH TOWNS WERE BEING ‘SWAMPED’ BY IMMIGRANTS

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon described residents as “under siege”

Defence Secretary Michael Fallon (left) with US Secretary of Defence Chuck Hagel (Photo via)

Tory minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday that British towns are being “swamped” by immigrants, describing their residents as “under siege”.

The British Defence Secretary told Sky News, “In some areas of the UK, down the east coast, towns do feel under siege, [with] large numbers of migrant workers and people claiming benefits – and it’s quite right we look at that.”

The comments come at a time when the Conservatives, under pressure from UKIP, are trying to appear tougher on immigration, while also attempting to renegotiate the UK’s terms of membership within the EU.

Also this weekend, a Guardian poll found that 31 percent of people would vote UKIP if they believed the party could win in their constituency.



Extremists Against Extremism

GERMAN NEO-NAZIS RIOTED AT A PROTEST AGAINST ISLAMIC EXTREMISM

Around 2,500 neo-Nazis and football fans gathered for “Hooligans Against Salafists”

Antifa and counter-protesters at the “Hooligans Against Salafists” demonstration in Cologne

Football hooligans and members of the German far-right clashed with police at a demonstration against Islamic extremism in Cologne.

Around 2,500 protesters, gathered under the banner “Hooligans Against Salafists” (HAS), were met by around 500 counter-protesters holding banners bearing messages like: “Nationalism is not the answer.”

Of course, if you’re a nationalist, nationalism is very much the answer.

That clash of opinion may explain why drunken HAS demonstrators got all pissed off, eventually acting out their anger by throwing bottles, bicycles, rocks and fireworks at police.

Cops in riot gear used pepper spray, batons and water cannons to pacify the crowd, before a spokesperson for the police union told local media they were dealing with a new phenomenon inside the German football hooligan scene that could become highly dangerous.