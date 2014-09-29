The Hangover News

Aerial Attacks

BRITAIN BEGAN AN AIR CAMPAIGN AGAINST ISLAMIC STATE

Two RAF jets left Cyprus on Saturday to attack IS targets in Iraq

Less than 24 hours after the House of Commons voted almost unanimously – 524 to 43 in favour – to conduct air strikes against Islamic State, RAF Tornado jets were dispatched from Cyprus to attack IS targets in Iraq.

The two jets making up the first combat mission against IS were armed with laser-guided bombs and missiles but failed to find any targets to engage.

However, the MOD said that “the intelligence gathered by the Tornados’ highly sophisticated surveillance equipment will be invaluable”.

The UK’s mission is currently limited to strikes on IS militants in Iraq, but several MPs argued it should also be extended to Syria.

Britain has joined a US-led coalition in the fight against IS that includes France, Australia, Denmark, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates



Troubled Tories

THE TORY CHAIRMAN CALLED MARK RECKLESS’ DEFECTION A “BETRAYAL”

And another MP resigned after allegedly sending explicit images of himself to a reporter

Former Tory MP Mark Reckless explaining his defection to UKIP

At the Conservative party conference, chairman Grant Shapps accused former Tory MP Mark Reckless of “betrayal” over his defection to UKIP.

Mr Reckless explained that he had chosen to join UKIP because he thought it would be “impossible” to keep the promises he’d made his constituents on Europe and tax cuts as a Conservative.

David Cameron described the move – which was announced on the eve of the party conference – as “senseless and counter-productive”, saying the Tories were the only party actually able to deliver an EU referendum, but Shapps took it one step further, telling his audience: “We’ve been repeatedly let down by someone who lied to his constituents and you. He lied, lied and lied again.”

In other Conservative news, Brooks Newmark, Tory MP for Braintree, resigned as minister for civil society after allegations he’d shared sexually explicit photos of himself with an undercover reporter.



Radical Students

PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTESTERS BATTLED RIOT POLICE IN HONG KONG

They’re angry at China’s refusal to allow democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous region

Clashes at a pro-democracy demonstration in Hong Kong

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong protested against Beijing’s announcement that it would choose who can stand in the semi-autonomous state’s 2017 Chief Executive elections.

About 150 protesters occupied the city’s government headquarters on Friday night, but police moved in on Saturday with pepper spray and riot shields, arresting 74 and injuring at least 34.

Crowds began to disperse on Sunday evening, though thousands remained against the advice of the Hong Kong Federation of Students, which has warned that police might intensify their use of force.

Beijing has showed no sign of backing down, condemning the protests as an illegal gathering.



Bad Nights Out

A BOUNCER KICKED A MAN SO HARD HE LOST HALF A TESTICLE

But was cleared of unlawfully attacking him this weekend

(Illustration by Cei Willis)

About 12 months ago, 26-year-old pub doorman Daniel Noy kicked a drunken customer so hard in the groin that he lost half a testicle.

As you might expect from a man forced to spend four days in hospital having bits of his genitals surgically removed, 24-year-old Kevin Joyce took Noy to court, accusing him of wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding.

This weekend it took a jury at Gloucester Crown Court 55 minutes to acquit Noy of both charges after he argued he was acting in self-defence and had only meant to give Joyce a dead leg.

Following the verdict, he said, “I am so glad the jury have reached the right verdicts and that I can hold my head up high again. Being on the front line as a doorman, you are in danger of this happening all the time.”