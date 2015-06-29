The Hangover News

Terrorism

TOUR OPERATORS EVACUATED THOUSANDS FROM TUNISIA AFTER A TERRORIST SHOOTING

The fall-out from the worst terrorist attack on British citizens since 7/7







Holiday companies were evacuating thousands of tourists from Tunisia this weekend following a terrorist attack on a beach hotel that killed 39 and wounded a further 36 on Friday.

Most of those killed in Friday’s attack in Tunisia, which has been claimed by Islamic State, were British, Tunisia’s Prime Minister Habib Essid, confirmed this weekend. The British death toll is thought to be at least 30.

The gunman, identified as 24-year-old student Saif Rezgui, opened fire on the beach of the Imperial Marhaba hotel on Friday, targeting foreigners and leaving Tunisians alive, authorities said.

A mass funeral took place in Kuwait City on Saturday for the 27 people that died in a deadly suicide bombing at the Imam Sadiq mosque. The interior ministry named the bomber as Fahd Suleiman Abdulmohsen al-Qaba’a – a Saudi citizen.

The attacks follow ISIS urging supporters to make Ramadan a “month of disaster” and for followers to “embark and hasten towards jihad”.

Gay rights

ISTANBUL PRIDE ATTACKED BY COPS

With water cannons, rubber bullets and tear-gas.

Turkish police dispersed the Pride parade in Istanbul with water cannons, rubber bullets and tear-gas.

People are confused about why it happened, since a similar parade happened on the 21st of June without any crackdown.





Debt and austerity

THE GREEK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCED IT WOULD HOLD A BAILOUT REFERENDUM

The Greek parliament on Sunday authorised a national vote asking whether Greece should accept the latest terms offered by creditors

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (Photo by Panagiotis Maidis)

This weekend the Greek government announced a referendum for the 5th July, asking Greeks whether they should accept or rejected proposals offered by bailout creditors.

“I call on you to decide whether we should accept the extortionate ultimatum that calls for strict and humiliating austerity without end, and without the prospect of ever standing on our own two feet”, Tsipras told Greeks in his television address.

The surprise move has angered Greece’s creditors, who have rejected a call by the Greeks to extend the current bailout until the date of the referendum.

Unless emergency funding can be secured, Greece will likely default on a payment owed to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.

Tragic foam party

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WERE INJURED WHEN FIRE BROKE OUT AT A WATER PARK IN TAIWAN

The crowd at a music festival were sprayed with coloured powder which ignited and caused a massive explosion

Nearly 600 people were injured in a fire at a water park in Taiwan this weekend after a coloured powder, sprayed into the crowd, ignited causing a sudden explosion.

Video shows about 1,000 people dancing at Saturday’s event when they were sprayed with the powder, which quickly ignited, creating a massive fireball.

Of the nearly 600 injured, 141 remain in a serious condition in hospitals across the island.

Jihadi dildos

A CNN PRESENTER MISTOOK A PRIDE FLAG COVERED IN DILDOS FOR THE ISIS BANNER

International editor Lucy Pawle pointed the flag out live on air saying “it looks like it could be gobbledegook. But it’s very distinctively the ISIS flag”

American news channel CNN mistook a spoof-ISIS flag depicting anal sex toys for the real ISIS flag on Saturday’s pride march in London.

International editor Lucy Pawle reported on live TV that the symbols on the banner were “a clear attempt to mimic ISIS” and that she was “the only person who has spotted this”.

The report was quickly removed from CNN’s website.